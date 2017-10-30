Ladies, Line Up: Here's Where You Can Buy Gorgeous Mojris For INR 250

Your hunt for mojris ends here. We came across these tiny shops in one of the by-lanes near the post office at Bhendi Bazaar, that sell these beauties at affordable prices. Not just mojris, you will also find a variety of Kolhapuris crafted with perfection. You can choose from a fairly good range of footwear for both men and women in several designs and colours.

For the ladies, mojris in shades like tan brown with hand-painted designs, embroidery work, ghoongroos and more start at INR 250. You can bargain with the sellers, and if you’re lucky, you’ll get the footwear for even cheaper. For the men, mojris, sandals and Kolhapuris start at INR 280, and are available in various shades. Look forward to some checkered designs sandals and comfortable slip-ons. The shopkeepers will vouch for the guarantee of the footwear, and from our experience, these are totally value for money.