image - Malhar Tribes
Malhar Tribes

It's All About Delicious Seafood & Classic Desserts At Malhar Tribes
Marol
image - Cries For Fries - Peninsula Redpine
Cries For Fries - Peninsula Redpine

Dig Into Yum Cheesy Fries & Waraps At This Cafe
Marol
image - The Bigg Small Cafe + Bar
The Bigg Small Cafe + Bar

All New Small Cafe Cum Bar In Andheri!
Marol
image - On The Rocks - Waterstones Hotel
On The Rocks - Waterstones Hotel

On The Rocks: In-House Alcoholic Drinks Along With Bar Nibbles & Snacks
Marol
image - The Super Bowl
The Super Bowl

Get Your Diet & Tasebuds Both On The Right Track With These Healthy Bowls!
Marol
image - Merwans Cake Shop
Merwans Cake Shop

Got A Sweet Tooth? Head To The New Merwans In Marol
Marol
image - New Ajwa Family Restaurant
New Ajwa Family Restaurant

Treat Yourself With Good North Indian Food At This Andheri Restaurant
Marol
image - Ambrosia Cafe & Deli
Ambrosia Cafe & Deli

Soothing Atmosphere, Delicious Food & Enticing Ambience!
Marol
image - Gluttony
Gluttony

Cookies, Cakes, Muffins & More: Pop By This Cakery For A Variety Of Desserts
Marol
image - Gurukripa
Gurukripa

This Andheri Cafe Even Drops You Home After A Drunken Night {Talk About Being Awesome!}
Marol
image - The Creamery
The Creamery

This Dessert Parlor In Marol Is Serving Amazing Ice-Cream Shakes
Marol
image - Ambrosia Cafe & Deli
Ambrosia Cafe & Deli

Ambrosia Is A Hidden Cafe With Awesome Interiors, Games & Delish Food
Marol
image - Rodeo Drive - Peninsula Redpine
Rodeo Drive - Peninsula Redpine

Ladies, Get Free Shots, Wine & Cocktails At This Andheri Bar Every Thursday
Marol
image - Delhi Highway
Delhi Highway

Sarson Ka Saag & Makki Di Roti: Enjoy Unlimited Punjab-Style Thalis At This Eatery
Marol
image - Apuorva Sinha - The Fitness
Apuorva Sinha - The Fitness

Boost Your Happy Hormones With This Amazing Zumba Class In Andheri East
Marol
image - Toast - Bistro & Bar
Toast - Bistro & Bar

Get Unlimited Premium Liquor, Cocktails, Wine And More Every Night At This Andheri Bar
Marol
image - Eva's Pizza
Eva's Pizza

If You Live In Andheri East, Order These Loaded Pies From Eva's Pizzas
Marol
image - Bombay to Barcelona Library Cafe
Bombay to Barcelona Library Cafe

A Bookshelf, Yum Small Bites With A Boho Decor, Drop By This Cute Cafe In Marol!
Marol
image - The Mystery Box
The Mystery Box

The Mystery Box In Marol Does Toothsome Brownies, Jar Desserts And More!
image - Zostel Mumbai
Zostel Mumbai

This Hostel In Marol Is A Paradise For All Backpackers
Andheri East
image - Gurukripa
Gurukripa

Looking For Decent Meal At Powai?
Powai
image - Pep Salons
Pep Salons

Get Ready To Be Pampered The Right Way With This Salon
Andheri East
image - The Finch
The Finch

Amazing Food, Craft Beer And Live Music On A Daily Occasion
Powai
image - Oopar
Oopar

Oopar Rooftop Bar In Powai Is The Perfect Place For Cheap & Chill Evenings
Powai
image - Pawfect Life
Pawfect Life

Have A Pawfect Day At This Adorable Petting Centre
Andheri East
image - Quentins Healthy Cafe
Quentins Healthy Cafe

Looking For Healthy Food? Head To Quentin Cafe Now!
Powai
image - Pot De Fusion
Pot De Fusion

Delivery Outlet Serving Indian & Chinese Cuisine
Powai
image - Roots Of India
Roots Of India

This Eatery's Buffet Menu Has Everything From Tandoori Lollipop To Thai Curry
Andheri East
image - PetsVille
PetsVille

Check Out This Cageless Boarding And Daycare Option For Your Beloved Pets
Andheri East
image - Maker's Asylum
Maker's Asylum

Nailed It: Build A Drone, A Robot, Or 3D Print One At The Maker's Asylum
Andheri East
image - Destination 72
Destination 72

A Newbie In The Heart Of Powai
Powai
image - British Brewing Company
British Brewing Company

Eat A Three Course Meal For Lunch At The BBC For INR 500
Andheri East
image - Kakori House
Kakori House

You Should Try The Melt-In-Your-Mouth Kebabs At Kakori House
Andheri East
image - Global Fusion
Global Fusion

Love Pan Asian Cuisines? Then This Restaurant In Marol Is Where You Need To Be
Andheri East
image - Chimichurri
Chimichurri

A Lovely Asian Diner ❤️
Andheri East
image - Zesty Kitchen
Zesty Kitchen

A Regional Cuisine Speciality Delivery Kitchen
Chandivali
image - Pepper Munch
Pepper Munch

Head To Pepper Munch For A Total Value For Money Meal
Powai
image - Sam's Bohri Zaika
Sam's Bohri Zaika

Authentic Bohri Food At Its Best
Chandivali
