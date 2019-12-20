If You Live In Andheri East, Order These Loaded Pies From Eva's Pizzas

Do you love pizza as much as we do? Then here’s something that’s going to get you really hungry. We’ve previously told you just how much we love Joey’s Pizza in Malad and Andheri West, so when we stumbled upon the God-sent Eva’s pizza, a tiny little pizza outlet in Marol, we couldn’t believe our eyes. Supremely loaded pizzas that are tasty and made to perfection {just what your stomach needs at that point}, Eva’s has a variety of pizzas you must, must get your hands on.

We suggest you opt for their meat fest pizza – a delicious combination of sausage, salami and ham for INR 225 {seven inches} or their fabulous three – a perfect mix of chicken tikka, spicy chicken and chicken sausage for INR 250 {seven inches}. You could have these as is or even do a half and half of the pizzas for variety. All of them have the right balance of cheese and toppings, and there’s meat in every bite you have. What you must also not miss out on is their highly recommended Hurricane Pizza that’s full of chicken tikka, spicy kheema and onion for INR 250 {seven inches} and is very filling. Also try their non-veg super cheese garlic which has chicken kheema and roast chicken in it for INR 100.

They have a lot more options on their menu, including many delicious vegetarian varieties and more non-veg options as well. Eva’s pizzas are very tasty and extremely pocket-friendly too, and the quick service at the eatery is a major bonus {they send home the food pretty fast too}. Apart from Marol, they also have branches in Mahakali and Malad.