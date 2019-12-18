Explore
Wadala
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Wadala
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Bars
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Accessories
Shoe Stores
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Ajmera IndiKarting
Get Off The Roads & Release Your Need For Speed At This New Go-Karting Arena
Wadala
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Bombay Perfumery
Bombay Perfumery's Classy Fragrances Are Perfect For Any Occasion
Wadala
Other
Other
Ajmera I-Land
Get Off The Roads & Release Your Need For Speed At This New Go-Karting Arena
Wadala
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Serenity Blissful Living
#LBBLoves: This New Decor Store Is Selling Unique, One-Off Pieces For Your Home
Wadala
Bakeries
Bakeries
Brownsalt Bakery
Get Yummy Sugar-Free Granola Bars, Muesli & Cookies In Your Favourite Flavours
Wadala
Parks
Parks
Mancherji Joshi Panch Udyan
Get Fit, Go On A Date Or Just Chill: Here's How To Spend A Lovely Evening At Five Gardens
Dadar East
Parks
Parks
Five Gardens
Join This Morning Workout Class In Five Gardens, Matunga, To Start Your Day Right
Matunga
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Charcoal Eats
Binge On Fries, Puffy Pizza & Biryanis At This New Outlet Of Charcoal Eats In Dadar
Dadar East
Boutiques
Boutiques
Krimakay
Get Fashion Conscious At This Multi-Designer Fashion Boutique In Matunga
Matunga
Parks
Parks
Nanalal D Mehta Garden
Cardio Under A Flyover? This Matunga Park Gives You The Option
Matunga
Cafes
Cafes
Messy bowl
Broke Scenes? This Maggie Joint In Matunga Will Definitely Satiate Your Hunger
Matunga
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mani's Lunch Home
Have You Had The Amazing Filter Kaapi & Breakfast At Mani's In Matunga?
Matunga
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Classic Fast Food Restaurant
Did You Know That Classic At Matunga Serves Lip-Smacking Pav Bhaji?
Matunga
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Spring Onion
This Chinese Restaurant In Matunga Serves The Yummiest Burnt Chilli Rice!
Matunga
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mamaji
Have You Tried The Famous Chocolate Sandwich Opposite Ruia College In Matunga?
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Rahul's Food Court
Vegetarians, Get 10 Types Of Paneer Rolls At This Food Court In Matunga
Matunga
Cafes
Cafes
Grandmama's Cafe
Comfort Food And Chocolate Milkshakes At Grandmama's Cafe
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Koolar & Co
Have You Tried Each One Of The Ten Kinds Of Maggi At Koolar & Co?
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
DP's The Fast Food Centre
Oldie But A Goodie: Delish Pav Bhaji, Dosas & Fruit Beer At DP's In Dadar
Dadar
Other
Other
King's Circle
Its Bappa Time: Looking To Make The Most Of The Festivities? Stop By At One Of The Oldest Pandals In The City
Matunga
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Oasiss Desserts
Oasiss Desserts In Matunga Are Selling Modaks With A Chocolaty Twist
Mulund East
Bars
Bars
MRP - My Regular Place
Worth It: This Chocolate Jenga Tower In Dadar Will Make Your Diet Fall Apart
Dadar East
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Dairy Don
Get Gulab Jamun In A Kulfi, Ice Cream Stuffed In A Paan & More At This Matunga Dessert Parlour
Matunga
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Bittersweet Bakery
Pure Vegetarian Bakery With A Variety Of Sweets & Savouries!
Matunga
Cafes
Cafes
Pomona
Check Out Pomona Cafe At King's Circle For Some Great Food Combos
Matunga
