Gaming Zone
image - Ajmera IndiKarting
Gaming Zone

Ajmera IndiKarting

Get Off The Roads & Release Your Need For Speed At This New Go-Karting Arena
Wadala
Cosmetics Stores
image - Bombay Perfumery
Cosmetics Stores

Bombay Perfumery

Bombay Perfumery's Classy Fragrances Are Perfect For Any Occasion
Wadala
Other
image - Ajmera I-Land
Other

Ajmera I-Land

Get Off The Roads & Release Your Need For Speed At This New Go-Karting Arena
Wadala
Home Décor Stores
image - Serenity Blissful Living
Home Décor Stores

Serenity Blissful Living

#LBBLoves: This New Decor Store Is Selling Unique, One-Off Pieces For Your Home
Wadala
Bakeries
image - Brownsalt Bakery
Bakeries

Brownsalt Bakery

Get Yummy Sugar-Free Granola Bars, Muesli & Cookies In Your Favourite Flavours
Wadala
Parks
image - Mancherji Joshi Panch Udyan
Parks

Mancherji Joshi Panch Udyan

Get Fit, Go On A Date Or Just Chill: Here's How To Spend A Lovely Evening At Five Gardens
Dadar East
Parks
image - Five Gardens
Parks

Five Gardens

Join This Morning Workout Class In Five Gardens, Matunga, To Start Your Day Right
Matunga
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Charcoal Eats
Fast Food Restaurants

Charcoal Eats

Binge On Fries, Puffy Pizza & Biryanis At This New Outlet Of Charcoal Eats In Dadar
Dadar East
Boutiques
image - Krimakay
Boutiques

Krimakay

Get Fashion Conscious At This Multi-Designer Fashion Boutique In Matunga
Matunga
Parks
image - Nanalal D Mehta Garden
Parks

Nanalal D Mehta Garden

Cardio Under A Flyover? This Matunga Park Gives You The Option
Matunga
Cafes
image - Messy bowl
Cafes

Messy bowl

Broke Scenes? This Maggie Joint In Matunga Will Definitely Satiate Your Hunger
Matunga
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mani's Lunch Home
Fast Food Restaurants

Mani's Lunch Home

Have You Had The Amazing Filter Kaapi & Breakfast At Mani's In Matunga?
Matunga
Casual Dining
image - Classic Fast Food Restaurant
Casual Dining

Classic Fast Food Restaurant

Did You Know That Classic At Matunga Serves Lip-Smacking Pav Bhaji?
Matunga
Casual Dining
image - Spring Onion
Casual Dining

Spring Onion

This Chinese Restaurant In Matunga Serves The Yummiest Burnt Chilli Rice!
Matunga
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mamaji
Fast Food Restaurants

Mamaji

Have You Tried The Famous Chocolate Sandwich Opposite Ruia College In Matunga?
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Rahul's Food Court
Fast Food Restaurants

Rahul's Food Court

Vegetarians, Get 10 Types Of Paneer Rolls At This Food Court In Matunga
Matunga
Cafes
image - Grandmama's Cafe
Cafes

Grandmama's Cafe

Comfort Food And Chocolate Milkshakes At Grandmama's Cafe
Dadar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Koolar & Co
Fast Food Restaurants

Koolar & Co

Have You Tried Each One Of The Ten Kinds Of Maggi At Koolar & Co?
Fast Food Restaurants
image - DP's The Fast Food Centre
Fast Food Restaurants

DP's The Fast Food Centre

Oldie But A Goodie: Delish Pav Bhaji, Dosas & Fruit Beer At DP's In Dadar
Dadar
Other
image - King's Circle
Other

King's Circle

Its Bappa Time: Looking To Make The Most Of The Festivities? Stop By At One Of The Oldest Pandals In The City
Matunga
Dessert Parlours
image - Oasiss Desserts
Dessert Parlours

Oasiss Desserts

Oasiss Desserts In Matunga Are Selling Modaks With A Chocolaty Twist
Mulund East
Bars
image - MRP - My Regular Place
Bars

MRP - My Regular Place

Worth It: This Chocolate Jenga Tower In Dadar Will Make Your Diet Fall Apart
Dadar East
Dessert Parlours
image - Dairy Don
Dessert Parlours

Dairy Don

Get Gulab Jamun In A Kulfi, Ice Cream Stuffed In A Paan & More At This Matunga Dessert Parlour
Matunga
Bakeries
image - The Bittersweet Bakery
Bakeries

The Bittersweet Bakery

Pure Vegetarian Bakery With A Variety Of Sweets & Savouries!
Matunga
Cafes
image - Pomona
Cafes

Pomona

Check Out Pomona Cafe At King's Circle For Some Great Food Combos
Matunga
