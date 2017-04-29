LBBLoves: This New Decor Store Is Selling Unique, One-Off Pieces For Your Home

Serenity once existed as a happy store in the heart of Bandra but shut down over 5 years ago. It’s a store curated by Amrit Borkakoty, who has a passion and inkling for good design, art and craft.

On this newly launched website, you’ll find pieces of furniture, lamps, upholstery and knick-knacks which she has picked up from different parts of India, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Just a few of the our favourite things are the car bumper iron hook for INR 450, vintage hand-painted mirrors with paintwork for INR 5,500, and even an adorable owl shaped iron lamp for INR 1,800.

Apart from ready made curtains, they even sell sweet fabric prints by the metre – of dreamcatchers, dragonflies, tribal prints, and more, if you want to take the control in your hands and brandish your wardrobe and/or curtains. Cushion covers {minus the filler} come in funky prints such as a newspaper print for INR 750.