Tanatan in Juhu has a beautiful ambience along with amazing food. They also have live music which makes this place lively. This outlet is perfect for occasions like anniversary, birthdays or even family get-togethers. You can get your partner for a perfect date night. The outlet excels in seafood especially Crab & Pomfret Lamborghini is Unique and you should definitely try out. So, what you waiting for? check out this outlet asap!
Plan Your Family Togethers At This Beautiful Restaurant, Tanatan!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group
