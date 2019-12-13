Plan Your Family Togethers At This Beautiful Restaurant, Tanatan!

Tanatan in Juhu has a beautiful ambience along with amazing food. They also have live music which makes this place lively. This outlet is perfect for occasions like anniversary, birthdays or even family get-togethers. You can get your partner for a perfect date night. The outlet excels in seafood especially Crab & Pomfret Lamborghini is Unique and you should definitely try out. So, what you waiting for? check out this outlet asap!