Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Banaswadi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Banaswadi
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Home Décor Stores
Sweet Shops
Accessories
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Furniture Stores
Gyms
Home Décor Stores
Cafes
Cafes
Lava Kaffe
This Cute And Pretty Cafe In Bangalore Will Definitely Light Up Your Mood
Banaswadi
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Kanti's
A New Sweet Shop In Banaswadi For You To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings
Banaswadi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
10by10
Chairs Made Of Tyres, Or A Microfarm - This Home Solutions Brand Does It All!
Banaswadi
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Ganavi Enterprises
Supplies For Office Or School, This Store Has All Kinds Of Stationery
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pooja Dosa Camp
Grab A Hearty Breakfast From This Joint Before You Head To Work
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Shree Chat Point
Ditch The Usual Masala Puri For This Bangarpet Version
Banaswadi
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Pinkberry
Salted Caramel To Matcha: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For…FroYo
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Juice Shop
Banaswadi Folks, This New Juicery And Sandwich Shop Is Putting The Taste Back Into Healthy
Banaswadi
Gyms
Gyms
Fit Squad
Customised Workouts, Spin Classes And CrossFit: Get Fighting Fit At This Swish Gym For INR 2,500
Banaswadi
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Simra Handicrafts
Rocking Chairs To Bookshelves: Travel Back In Time With The Old-School Furniture At This Bazaar
Banaswadi
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee@Arens
Hazelnut Lattes, Popcorn Sundaes And Hot Chocolate Mix: Why We Love This Fancy Banaswadi Roastery
Banaswadi
Cafes
Cafes
Despiwich
You And Your Gang Need To Try This One In A Minion Sandwich Shop In Banaswadi
Banaswadi
Lightning Stores
Lightning Stores
Lamp Crafts
Chandeliers To Garden Lamps: Light Up Your Life With The Lighting Solutions From Lamp Crafts
Banaswadi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
UG Concepts
Bag The 'Garden Of The Year' Title With Wooden Ducks And Waterfall Fountains From UG Concepts
Banaswadi
Cafes
Cafes
Patio - The Resto Cafe
This Beautiful Outdoor Cafe in Banaswadi Is Where You Need To Go On Your Next Date!
Banaswadi
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Gluten Free Baking Co.
This Bakery In Banaswadi Will Make You Gluten Free Breads, Cookies And Cakes On Order
Banaswadi
Accessories
Accessories
Eco Seal Green bags
From Wine Bottle Gift Bags To Jute Totes, Bag Them All From This Eco-Friendly Store In Horamavu
Banaswadi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Palm Length
Don't Be Afraid To Get Personal With Your Decor As This Brand Makes Customisable Lamps And Wall Art
Banaswadi
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Rajpurohit Sweets
Rajpurohit Sweets In Kasturi Nagar Delivers On Chaat And Deep Fried Snacks Consistently
Banaswadi
Cafes
Cafes
The Sanctuary
Cafe, Chapel, Library And Gift Shop, The Sanctuary In Cooke Town Is A Multi Tasker
Banaswadi
Have a great recommendation for
Banaswadi?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE