Cafes
image - Lava Kaffe
Cafes

Lava Kaffe

This Cute And Pretty Cafe In Bangalore Will Definitely Light Up Your Mood
Sweet Shops
image - Kanti's
Sweet Shops

Kanti's

A New Sweet Shop In Banaswadi For You To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings
Home Décor Stores
image - 10by10
Home Décor Stores

10by10

Chairs Made Of Tyres, Or A Microfarm - This Home Solutions Brand Does It All!
Stationery Stores
image - Ganavi Enterprises
Stationery Stores

Ganavi Enterprises

Supplies For Office Or School, This Store Has All Kinds Of Stationery
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pooja Dosa Camp
Fast Food Restaurants

Pooja Dosa Camp

Grab A Hearty Breakfast From This Joint Before You Head To Work
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shree Chat Point
Fast Food Restaurants

Shree Chat Point

Ditch The Usual Masala Puri For This Bangarpet Version
Dessert Parlours
image - Pinkberry
Dessert Parlours

Pinkberry

Salted Caramel To Matcha: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For…FroYo
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Juice Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

The Juice Shop

Banaswadi Folks, This New Juicery And Sandwich Shop Is Putting The Taste Back Into Healthy
Gyms
image - Fit Squad
Gyms

Fit Squad

Customised Workouts, Spin Classes And CrossFit: Get Fighting Fit At This Swish Gym For INR 2,500
Furniture Stores
image - Simra Handicrafts
Furniture Stores

Simra Handicrafts

Rocking Chairs To Bookshelves: Travel Back In Time With The Old-School Furniture At This Bazaar
Cafes
image - Coffee@Arens
Cafes

Coffee@Arens

Hazelnut Lattes, Popcorn Sundaes And Hot Chocolate Mix: Why We Love This Fancy Banaswadi Roastery
Cafes
image - Despiwich
Cafes

Despiwich

You And Your Gang Need To Try This One In A Minion Sandwich Shop In Banaswadi
Lightning Stores
image - Lamp Crafts
Lightning Stores

Lamp Crafts

Chandeliers To Garden Lamps: Light Up Your Life With The Lighting Solutions From Lamp Crafts
Home Décor Stores
image - UG Concepts
Home Décor Stores

UG Concepts

Bag The 'Garden Of The Year' Title With Wooden Ducks And Waterfall Fountains From UG Concepts
Cafes
image - Patio - The Resto Cafe
Cafes

Patio - The Resto Cafe

This Beautiful Outdoor Cafe in Banaswadi Is Where You Need To Go On Your Next Date!
Bakeries
image - The Gluten Free Baking Co.
Bakeries

The Gluten Free Baking Co.

This Bakery In Banaswadi Will Make You Gluten Free Breads, Cookies And Cakes On Order
Accessories
image - Eco Seal Green bags
Accessories

Eco Seal Green bags

From Wine Bottle Gift Bags To Jute Totes, Bag Them All From This Eco-Friendly Store In Horamavu
Home Décor Stores
image - Palm Length
Home Décor Stores

Palm Length

Don't Be Afraid To Get Personal With Your Decor As This Brand Makes Customisable Lamps And Wall Art
Sweet Shops
image - Rajpurohit Sweets
Sweet Shops

Rajpurohit Sweets

Rajpurohit Sweets In Kasturi Nagar Delivers On Chaat And Deep Fried Snacks Consistently
Cafes
image - The Sanctuary
Cafes

The Sanctuary

Cafe, Chapel, Library And Gift Shop, The Sanctuary In Cooke Town Is A Multi Tasker
