Rajpurohit Sweets In Kasturi Nagar Delivers On Chaat And Deep Fried Snacks Consistently

Sweet Shops

Rajpurohit Sweets

Banaswadi, Bengaluru
4.0
₹ ₹ ₹ 

118, 2nd Cross, 2nd Main, Kasturi Nagar, Banaswadi, Bengaluru

Shortcut

This small street stall in Kasturi Nagar is your go-to place for hot, hot snacks — from samosas to pav bhajis. There’s also jalebi to seal the deal.

Who Is It For?

For those who love snacking. And enjoy chaat and other spicy snacks.

What's The Ambience Like?

This is a small street stall and has no ambience to boast of. Just parcel and take it home.

Must Eat

Pyaaz Kachori, Pav Bhaji and Jalebi.

How Was My Experience

I am a regular here and love the kind of variety they have in terms of snacks. They also do pani puri and tikki chaat.

#LBBTip

No parking space available. You can only stand and eat here.

