This small street stall in Kasturi Nagar is your go-to place for hot, hot snacks — from samosas to pav bhajis. There’s also jalebi to seal the deal.
Rajpurohit Sweets In Kasturi Nagar Delivers On Chaat And Deep Fried Snacks Consistently
Sweet Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 100
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
For those who love snacking. And enjoy chaat and other spicy snacks.
What's The Ambience Like?
This is a small street stall and has no ambience to boast of. Just parcel and take it home.
Must Eat
Pyaaz Kachori, Pav Bhaji and Jalebi.
How Was My Experience
I am a regular here and love the kind of variety they have in terms of snacks. They also do pani puri and tikki chaat.
#LBBTip
No parking space available. You can only stand and eat here.
