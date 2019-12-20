Bidadi

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bidadi

Resorts
image - Eagleton The Golf Resort
Resorts

Eagleton The Golf Resort

Want To Take A Golf Getaway? We Know Just The Place An Hour Away From The City
Bidadi
Amusement Parks
image - Innovative Film City
Amusement Parks

Innovative Film City

Ripley's Museum, Artificial Beach & Dino Park: Innovative Film City Has Got It All!
Bidadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sree Shivasagar Bidadi Bisi Thatte Idly & Dose Camp
Fast Food Restaurants

Sree Shivasagar Bidadi Bisi Thatte Idly & Dose Camp

A Perfect Sunday Breakfast Just 30 Kms From The City, Drop By Now!
Dhabhas
image - Hotel Guru
Dhabhas

Hotel Guru

Hitting Up Mysore? Make A Pit Stop At This Highway Brekkie Place For Fluffy Thatte Idlis
Mysore Road
Casual Dining
image - Vattika
Casual Dining

Vattika

Take A Day Trip To Malgudi With This Themed Restaurant Just An Hour Away From Bangalore
Mysore Road
Amusement Parks
image - Wonderla
Amusement Parks

Wonderla

Water Slides, Flash Towers And IMAX Screens: Feel Like A Kid Again At This Amusement Park
Mysore Road
Cafes
image - RIP Cafe
Cafes

RIP Cafe

Hookah, Burgers And Snooker: This Biker-Themed Highway Cafe On Mysore Road Is Open 24/7
Mysore Road
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Bidadi?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE