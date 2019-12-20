Explore
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Bidadi
Cafes
Resorts
Eagleton The Golf Resort
Want To Take A Golf Getaway? We Know Just The Place An Hour Away From The City
Bidadi
Innovative Film City
Ripley's Museum, Artificial Beach & Dino Park: Innovative Film City Has Got It All!
Bidadi
Sree Shivasagar Bidadi Bisi Thatte Idly & Dose Camp
A Perfect Sunday Breakfast Just 30 Kms From The City, Drop By Now!
Hotel Guru
Hitting Up Mysore? Make A Pit Stop At This Highway Brekkie Place For Fluffy Thatte Idlis
Mysore Road
Vattika
Take A Day Trip To Malgudi With This Themed Restaurant Just An Hour Away From Bangalore
Mysore Road
Wonderla
Water Slides, Flash Towers And IMAX Screens: Feel Like A Kid Again At This Amusement Park
Mysore Road
RIP Cafe
Hookah, Burgers And Snooker: This Biker-Themed Highway Cafe On Mysore Road Is Open 24/7
Mysore Road
