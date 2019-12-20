Devanahalli

Classes & Workshops
Nandi Kalagram

Get Creative In The Lap Of Nature At This Arts Centre Near The Airport
Devanahalli
Resorts
Club Cabana

Slide In A Pool, Lounge In The Lazy River And Score A Strike At This Resort Just 45 Minutes Away
Devanahalli
Casual Dining
NH7 Refuel

Refuel With Hot Parathas And Tall Glasses Of Lassi At This Popular Bikers’ Hangout Near The Airport
Devanahalli
Hotels
Signature Club Resort

Have A Day To Spare? Go To Brigade Signature Club Resort
Devanahalli
Casual Dining
Indian Paratha Company

This Highway Paratha Place Is A Perfect Pit Stop On A Day Trip Or Late Night Drive
Devanahalli
Monument
Devanahalli Fort

Treks, Forts And History: Drive To This Heritage Spot On The Outskirts Of The City
Dessert Parlours
Hokey Pokey Ice Creams

Hokey Pokey Is The Place Where All Your Ice Cream Dreams Come True
Devanahalli
Cafes
Puro Gusto

Want A Quick Caffeine Fix? Visit This Outlet At Bengaluru Airport!
Resorts
The Grand Paw Resort

The Grand Paw Resort Is One Best Resort For The Weekend Getaway
Bakeries
Brea

With Freshly Baked Breads Take A Bit Of Bangalore Everywhere You Go
Gangamuthanahalli
Other
The Quad By BLR

The Bangalore Airport Is Super Cool With Craft Beer, Doner Kebabs, Gyros And Some Retail Therapy
Gift Shops
Auromonde

Buy Auroville Products Exclusively From This Store!
Gangamuthanahalli
