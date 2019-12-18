Harlur

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Harlur

Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Punjabi Nukkad

A Bit Of Punjab In Namma Bengaluru
Harlur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Oomph Street

Batik, Kalamkari or Chikankari : Get Your Maxi Dress Fix With This Boutique In The City
Harlur
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies

Hum & Strum Music School

Learn Instruments And Get Into Treble At This Music School In Sarjapur
Harlur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Genzee

Crop Tops And Skater Dresses: This HSR Store Is All About Fashion For Teeny Boppers
HSR
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Lungees Food

Appams To Beef Curry: This Restaurant In Sarjapur Will Satisfy All Your Nadan Food Craving
Sarjapur Road
Travel Services
Travel Services

aMadNomad

Agumbe, Gokarna, and Kodachadri — Get Your Wanderlust Goals Sorted With aMadNomad
HSR
Lightning Stores
Lightning Stores

Oorjaa

If You're Looking For The Light, This Studio In Indiranagar Makes Bizarre Sustainable Lamps
HSR
Tattoo Parlour
Tattoo Parlour

Tattoo Trends

Piercings Or Permanent Body Art: This Tattoo Studio Will Decorate You As You Like
Kasavanahalli
Pet Stores
Pet Stores

Ella's Petscape

Want To Pamper Your Pooch? This Doggo Play Arena And Cafe Is The Cutest
Kasavanahalli
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres

Binge Club

Skip The Food Raids and Gum Confiscation With This Private Mini Theatre In HSR
HSR
Breweries
Breweries

La Casa Brewery + Kitchen

This Microbrewery With Charming & Rustic Vibes Serves Delicious Food
Kasavanahalli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Kapoor's Cafe

Parathas, Lassis, And Combos: This HSR Layout Joint Has Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Sorted
HSR
Libraries
Libraries

Nuk

Sarjapur Peeps! Bake, Dance Or Read 10,000 Books At This Cutesy Cultural Spot In Your Hood
Kasavanahalli
Accessories
Accessories

Party Mantra

This One-Stop Party Shop In HSR Layout Will Sort Out All Your Celebration Supplies
HSR
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Kawaii

Mochi Ice Cream, Anyone? Kawaii In HSR Offers This Famous Japanese Dessert
HSR
Salons
Salons

Little Monsters Kids Salon & Spa

This Spa And Salon In HSR Layout Is Especially Designed For Kids!
HSR
Other
Other

Vikash's Residence

Enjoy The Christmas Season At An Italian Food Tasting
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Sitaphal

Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Agra Style Chaats & Sweets!
HSR
Lounges
Lounges

Atrangi

This Outlet Serves Amazing Sheesha With Yum Vegetarian Food!
HSR
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Jangir Decor

Flower Vases To Dining Tables: Shop Home Decor And Furniture Starting At INR 90
Kasavanahalli
Automobile Services
Automobile Services

Automovill

In A Hurry To Service Your Car? This Service Will Do It In A Day
Kasavanahalli
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops

MonaLisa Fancy Mart

Head To This Store For Some Budget-Friendly Jewellery
HSR
Cafes
Cafes

That Garage Cafe

That Garage Cafe Will Fix Your Bicycle And Your Hunger Pangs Too
HSR
