Batik, Kalamkari or Chikankari : Get Your Maxi Dress Fix With This Boutique In The City

Ladies! Add some oomph to your wardrobe with clothing from Oomph Street located in Sarjapur. From cold shoulders to halter neck, find maxi dresses in different cuts and styles. They stock up on maxi dresses made out of batik prints, kalamkari, chikankari, and handloom cotton. Find hand-painted designs, patchwork, embellishments and mandala prints that make the dresses stand out. If you are looking for a comfortable dress for a party, Oomph Street stocks up those as well.

Find embellished maxi dresses made out of chiffon and georgette with ruffled sleeves and asymmetrical silhouettes that give the dresses the flow and makes you look elegant and party-ready. You can choose from their range of pre-made maxis or even get your design come to life with Oomph Street. Their range of fully embroidered dresses in pastel shades of yellows, greens, pinks, and blues with embellished ruffled net sleeves are my pick from Oomph street and works well as festive wear. Add a dupatta with it and instantly turn it into Anarkali. The dresses here start at INR 1,500 and upwards. Not just that, they also take up bespoke orders for blouses, salwars, and dresses starting at INR 500 and upwards.