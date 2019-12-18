HBR layout

Cafes
image - The Elephant Bowl Restro Cafe
Cafes

The Elephant Bowl Restro Cafe

Fond Of Cozy Corners? Consider This Newly Opened Cafe In Kalyan Nagar
HBR layout
Yoga Studios
image - KalaTattva
Yoga Studios

KalaTattva

Learn Dance & Yoga In A Organic Way At Kalatattva
HBR layout
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Music Lane
Musical Instrument Stores

Music Lane

This Music Store In HBR Layout Lets You Jam Here With Your Friends!
HBR layout
Gardening Stores
image - Pots & Spades
Gardening Stores

Pots & Spades

Owl Planters And Custom Terrariums: We're Rooting For This Cute Garden Store
HBR layout
Furniture Stores
image - CustHum
Furniture Stores

CustHum

Create Your Own Personalised Furniture, Get It And Get A Cut For Your Creativity
HBR layout
Bakeries
image - Karachi Bakery
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

Longing For Delicious Savouries From Karachi -Head To This Outlet Asap!
HBR layout
Gardening Stores
image - The Yellow Pumpkin
Gardening Stores

The Yellow Pumpkin

Aloe Vera To Sansevieria: Go Green With Indoor Plants From This HSR-Based Brand
HBR layout
Dessert Parlours
image - The Humble Pie
Dessert Parlours

The Humble Pie

Got A Sweet Tooth? This HSR Dessert Parlour Does Cupcakes, Pies & More
HBR layout
Furniture Stores
image - Urban Habits
Furniture Stores

Urban Habits

High Back, Wing Chairs And Comfy Recliners: This Local Brand Custom Makes The Coolest Chairs
HBR layout
Sports Venues
image - Turf's Up
Sports Venues

Turf's Up

Footie Fans! Hennur’s New Sports Arena Comes With Bangalore’s First ‘Bus’turant
HBR layout
Other
image - The Jam Room
Other

The Jam Room

Musicians Ahoy! There's A New Jam Room In Kamanahalli And You Are Going To Love It
HBR layout
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - The Milkshake Theory
Juice & Milkshake Shops

The Milkshake Theory

Green Apple To Red Velvet Shakes Served In Glass Bulbs: You'll Love This New Milkshake Kiosk
HBR layout
Hostels
image - FF21
Hostels

FF21

Floating Suitcase Shelves To Birdcage Lamps: This Co-Living Space Has Plenty of Decor Hacks
HBR layout
Coffee Shop
image - Coffee Mechanics
Coffee Shop

Coffee Mechanics

A Quintessential Place For All The Coffee Lovers Out There
HBR layout
Pet Care
image - Jeru's Lovin Vacation Home For Pets
Pet Care

Jeru's Lovin Vacation Home For Pets

This Animal Lover Has Turned Her Home Into A Shelter & A Boarding Place For All Kinds Of Furry Friends
HBR layout
Hotels
image - Howard Johnson Bengaluru Hebbal
Hotels

Howard Johnson Bengaluru Hebbal

You Can Check Into Howard Johnson Hotel For Business Or Even A Staycation
Nagawara
Hotels
image - Howard Johnson By Wyndham
Hotels

Howard Johnson By Wyndham

Make Your Saturday All Fun And Merry With Toast & Tickle at Howard Johnson by Wyndham
Nagawara
Casual Dining
image - Zamindars Biryani Durbar
Casual Dining

Zamindars Biryani Durbar

Drop By This Place For Some Delicious Biryanis!
Nagawara
Cosmetics Stores
image - MYOP - Make Your Own Perfume
Cosmetics Stores

MYOP - Make Your Own Perfume

Make Your Own Perfume With This Store In Elements Mall
Nagawara
Food Courts
image - Cold Smith Ice Creams
Food Courts

Cold Smith Ice Creams

All You Dessert Lovers Head To Cold Smith For Your Ice Cream Cravings
Nagawara
Boutiques
image - Movi
Boutiques

Movi

Head To This Ethnic Store In Elements Mall For Some Retail Therapy!
Nagawara
Handicrafts Stores
image - Khadi Bhandar
Handicrafts Stores

Khadi Bhandar

Add Elegance To Your Home With These Cultural Artefacts From Khadi Bhandar
Nagawara
Clothing Stores
image - Campus Sutra
Clothing Stores

Campus Sutra

India’s Second Favorite Sutra Is Here, And You Don’t Want To Miss Out On It
Nagawara
Dessert Parlours
image - Coldsmith Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Coldsmith Ice Cream

I Scream You Scream Ice Scream
Nagawara
Cafes
image - Tea Break
Cafes

Tea Break

Rainy Day Plans: Indulge In Chai & Maggi At This New Cafe
Nagawara
Accessories
image - Galleria Di Lux
Accessories

Galleria Di Lux

Find Affordable Splendour At This Luxury Shop In Elements Mall
Nagawara
Home Décor Stores
image - Alpha Designer Cane
Home Décor Stores

Alpha Designer Cane

This Cane Furniture Studio On Hennur Cross Is Wowing Us With Its Cute Tables & Bar Stools
Hennur
Pubs
image - La Mafioso Resto Pub
Pubs

La Mafioso Resto Pub

A New Pub In The City To Overlook The Tech Park Crowd!
Cafes
image - Avista Cafe Pizzeria
Cafes

Avista Cafe Pizzeria

Make Your Way To Avista Home Cafe For Some Amazing Food & Desserts
Kalyan nagar
Dessert Parlours
image - Cool Cafe
Dessert Parlours

Cool Cafe

The City's First Korean Bingsu Dessert Cafe Is Now At Manyata Tech Park
Nagawara
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khatta Meetha Teekha
Fast Food Restaurants

Khatta Meetha Teekha

KMT In Bangalore Serves The Best Dilli Ka Chaats
Nagawara
Sports Venues
image - Bangalore Football Turf
Sports Venues

Bangalore Football Turf

Crazy About Football? Then Rush To The Bangalore Football Turf To Enjoy A Game With Your Buddies!
Kalyan nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Jethro's
Fast Food Restaurants

Jethro's

Nice Buns: This Restaurant In Hennur Sells Some Of The Best Burgers In The City!
Kalyan nagar
Cultural Centres
image - Manpho Convention Centre
Cultural Centres

Manpho Convention Centre

Easy Love Artist Lauv Is Coming To Bangalore Next Year And Tickets Are On Pre-Sale
Nagawara
Casual Dining
image - The Coorg Food Co.
Casual Dining

The Coorg Food Co.

Pandi And Tender Coconut Pudding: In Fine Company At The Coorg Food Co
Kalyan nagar
