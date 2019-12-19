Create Your Own Personalised Furniture, Get It And Get A Cut For Your Creativity

In this era of mass produced furniture and home decor, CustHum’s celebrates individuality and uniqueness of design. Products include living room to study, and office decor as well. With their tagline ‘CUStomer batayein, HUM banaye’, it’s easy to see what inspired the brand's name. Find adorable decor like wooden dog beds, wall-mounted organisers and chalkboard tables for kids. Starting INR 1,900, it's all reasonably priced as most furniture available are factory firsts. These are first press editions made during the research and development process for their range (which were not really made to be sold).

Their speciality lies in the fact that the brand customises furniture as per your preference. An interesting element is their democratic revenue sharing system which entails you sharing with them an idea of furniture design. They evaluate the design for feasibility and if the product is added to their standard catalogue, you get a cut every time they sell your creations (how cool is that). So send them a doodle of your idea or just get on a phone call to explain what it is. You might just make some money in the process of hunting for furniture!