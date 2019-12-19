If you are looking to add style and spunk to your living space, Urban Habits - a local furniture brand - will customise stylish chairs for you.
High Back, Wing Chairs And Comfy Recliners: This Local Brand Custom Makes The Coolest Chairs
Shortcut
If you are looking to add style and spunk to your living space, Urban Habits - a local furniture brand - will customise stylish chairs for you.
What Makes It Awesome
Every time we pass the Urban Habits store on the Outer Ring Road (it’s a short ride from Manyata Tech Park), we can’t help but stare at their colourful, chair displays. For those of you are decorating and want to add a few unique pieces to your space, this store should be on your speed dial. They design everything from high back wing chairs covered in gorgeous Indian fabrics to sleek leather chairs for your study or TV room. We’ve also, in the past spotted, study chairs featuring clean, minimalist designs and others showcasing bold, floral prints.
Urban Habits does all kinds of furniture though - you can even get your whole living room furniture setup made by them. Once you give them a call, they are happy to share their catalogues with you and you can pick and choose from a variety of styles, fabrics and they’ll even tweak it to suit your design aesthetics.
What Could Be Better
While their other furniture looks great, we think their chairs are showcase the most creativity and funk.
Pro-Tip
The brand ships its furniture to all corners of India.
Comments (0)