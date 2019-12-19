High Back, Wing Chairs And Comfy Recliners: This Local Brand Custom Makes The Coolest Chairs

Every time we pass the Urban Habits store on the Outer Ring Road (it’s a short ride from Manyata Tech Park), we can’t help but stare at their colourful, chair displays. For those of you are decorating and want to add a few unique pieces to your space, this store should be on your speed dial. They design everything from high back wing chairs covered in gorgeous Indian fabrics to sleek leather chairs for your study or TV room. We’ve also, in the past spotted, study chairs featuring clean, minimalist designs and others showcasing bold, floral prints.

Urban Habits does all kinds of furniture though - you can even get your whole living room furniture setup made by them. Once you give them a call, they are happy to share their catalogues with you and you can pick and choose from a variety of styles, fabrics and they’ll even tweak it to suit your design aesthetics.