Jakkur

Sports Venues
image - Vikings Aerosports
Vikings Aerosports

Sing 'I Believe I Can Fly' While Parasailing Or Flying An Aircraft With This Aerosport Service Provider
Jakkur
Cafes
image - Jus' Trufs
Jus' Trufs

Become a Master Chocolatier at Jus’ Trufs
Jakkur
Furniture Stores
image - Ubyld
Ubyld

From Wine Racks To Wheel Crates, DIY Cute Furniture To Add To Your Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Food Stores
image - Honey And Spice
Honey And Spice

Ditch Sugar For This Pure & Unprocessed Natural Sweetener By Honey And Spice
RK Hegde Nagar
Parks
image - Rachenahalli Lake Park
Rachenahalli Lake Park

Head To This North Bangalore Lake Park For Early Morning Jogs And Fun Times With The Kiddies
Thanisandra
Food Courts
image - Aaha Andhra
Aaha Andhra

Biryani Freaks! Head To This Andhra Restaurant For A Whopping 16 Varieties Of The Dish
Nagawara
Other
image - Embassy Manyata Business Park
Embassy Manyata Business Park

Have You Played A Game Of Soccer At India’s Biggest Rooftop Football Arena Yet?
Nagawara
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Turanj
Turanj

This Hidden Gem Near Jakkur Has Unbelievable Biryanis & Authentic Delhi Food Ever!
RK Hegde Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Ghiza
Ghiza

Khosh Mazaa Shami & Nalli Nihari: This Paktoon Family Hosts Special Lunches At Their Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khatta Meetha Teekha
Khatta Meetha Teekha

KMT In Bangalore Serves The Best Dilli Ka Chaats
Nagawara
Dessert Parlours
image - Cool Cafe
Cool Cafe

The City's First Korean Bingsu Dessert Cafe Is Now At Manyata Tech Park
Nagawara
Accessories
image - Galleria Di Lux
Galleria Di Lux

Find Affordable Splendour At This Luxury Shop In Elements Mall
Nagawara
Food Trucks
image - JCK Momos
JCK Momos

Do Yourself A Favour And Pay This Food Truck A Visit For Its Awesome Chilli Cheese Momos
Hebbal
Boutiques
image - Movi
Movi

Head To This Ethnic Store In Elements Mall For Some Retail Therapy!
Nagawara
Handicrafts Stores
image - Khadi Bhandar
Khadi Bhandar

Add Elegance To Your Home With These Cultural Artefacts From Khadi Bhandar
Nagawara
Clothing Stores
image - Campus Sutra
Campus Sutra

India’s Second Favorite Sutra Is Here, And You Don’t Want To Miss Out On It
Nagawara
Dessert Parlours
image - Coldsmith Ice Cream
Coldsmith Ice Cream

I Scream You Scream Ice Scream
Nagawara
Cafes
image - Tea Break
Tea Break

Rainy Day Plans: Indulge In Chai & Maggi At This New Cafe
Nagawara
Fine Dining
image - Fly Dining
Fly Dining

Feeling Adventurous? Visit This Restaurant & Dine In The Sky
Nagawara
Food Courts
image - Cold Smith Ice Creams
Cold Smith Ice Creams

All You Dessert Lovers Head To Cold Smith For Your Ice Cream Cravings
Nagawara
Food Trucks
image - Streety Treats
Streety Treats

This Food Truck At Coffee Board Layout Serves Delish Chinese Food Under INR 200
Hebbal
Cosmetics Stores
image - MYOP - Make Your Own Perfume
MYOP - Make Your Own Perfume

Make Your Own Perfume With This Store In Elements Mall
Nagawara
