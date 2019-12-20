Explore
Jakkur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Jakkur
Hidden Gem
Cafes
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Home Décor Stores
Sports Venues
Boutiques
Dessert Parlours
Furniture Stores
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Vikings Aerosports
Sing 'I Believe I Can Fly' While Parasailing Or Flying An Aircraft With This Aerosport Service Provider
Jakkur
Cafes
Cafes
Jus' Trufs
Become a Master Chocolatier at Jus’ Trufs
Jakkur
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Ubyld
From Wine Racks To Wheel Crates, DIY Cute Furniture To Add To Your Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Food Stores
Food Stores
Honey And Spice
Ditch Sugar For This Pure & Unprocessed Natural Sweetener By Honey And Spice
RK Hegde Nagar
Parks
Parks
Rachenahalli Lake Park
Head To This North Bangalore Lake Park For Early Morning Jogs And Fun Times With The Kiddies
Thanisandra
Food Courts
Food Courts
Aaha Andhra
Biryani Freaks! Head To This Andhra Restaurant For A Whopping 16 Varieties Of The Dish
Nagawara
Other
Other
Embassy Manyata Business Park
Have You Played A Game Of Soccer At India’s Biggest Rooftop Football Arena Yet?
Nagawara
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Turanj
This Hidden Gem Near Jakkur Has Unbelievable Biryanis & Authentic Delhi Food Ever!
RK Hegde Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ghiza
Khosh Mazaa Shami & Nalli Nihari: This Paktoon Family Hosts Special Lunches At Their Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Khatta Meetha Teekha
KMT In Bangalore Serves The Best Dilli Ka Chaats
Nagawara
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Cool Cafe
The City's First Korean Bingsu Dessert Cafe Is Now At Manyata Tech Park
Nagawara
Accessories
Accessories
Galleria Di Lux
Find Affordable Splendour At This Luxury Shop In Elements Mall
Nagawara
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
JCK Momos
Do Yourself A Favour And Pay This Food Truck A Visit For Its Awesome Chilli Cheese Momos
Hebbal
Boutiques
Boutiques
Movi
Head To This Ethnic Store In Elements Mall For Some Retail Therapy!
Nagawara
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Khadi Bhandar
Add Elegance To Your Home With These Cultural Artefacts From Khadi Bhandar
Nagawara
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Campus Sutra
India’s Second Favorite Sutra Is Here, And You Don’t Want To Miss Out On It
Nagawara
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Coldsmith Ice Cream
I Scream You Scream Ice Scream
Nagawara
Cafes
Cafes
Tea Break
Rainy Day Plans: Indulge In Chai & Maggi At This New Cafe
Nagawara
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Fly Dining
Feeling Adventurous? Visit This Restaurant & Dine In The Sky
Nagawara
Food Courts
Food Courts
Cold Smith Ice Creams
All You Dessert Lovers Head To Cold Smith For Your Ice Cream Cravings
Nagawara
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Streety Treats
This Food Truck At Coffee Board Layout Serves Delish Chinese Food Under INR 200
Hebbal
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
MYOP - Make Your Own Perfume
Make Your Own Perfume With This Store In Elements Mall
Nagawara
