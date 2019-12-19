Come Saturday afternoon, head out to this speciality chocolaterie for a chocolate-filled sugar rush. This one-of-a-kind experience is perfect for a fun day out with your special someone, your closest friends, or for a team-building experience with your colleagues. You can spend a couple of hours stuffing your face with all sorts of chocolaty decadence, learn how to make a delicious batch of Belgian Pralines, and master the art of tempering chocolate {in case, you harbour MasterChef dreams}. You’ll also get a peek into the workings of a chocolaterie and an introductions to the bean-to-bar process.