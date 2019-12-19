Eat, drink and make all things chocolate at a decadent tour at Jus’ Trufs.
Become a Master Chocolatier at Jus’ Trufs
- Price for two: ₹ 850
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Yeshwantpur
The ultimate indulgence
Come Saturday afternoon, head out to this speciality chocolaterie for a chocolate-filled sugar rush. This one-of-a-kind experience is perfect for a fun day out with your special someone, your closest friends, or for a team-building experience with your colleagues. You can spend a couple of hours stuffing your face with all sorts of chocolaty decadence, learn how to make a delicious batch of Belgian Pralines, and master the art of tempering chocolate {in case, you harbour MasterChef dreams}. You’ll also get a peek into the workings of a chocolaterie and an introductions to the bean-to-bar process.
A sweet finish
After you’ve packed up the creations you have churned out to take home, settle down at Jus’ Trufs Cafe to continue your love affair with chocolate. Their famed Belgian Chocolate Pralines, Chilled Chocolate Fudge Milkshake, and New York Baked Cheesecake will sure have you swooning. If the workshop has ignited a passion for chocolate-making in you, you can also shop for raw materials at the venue.
Where: 9, Jakkur Road, Jakkuru
When: Saturdays, November 21 – December 19, 3pm – 5pm
Price: INR 2,100 per person
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out the website here.
Book your spot here.
