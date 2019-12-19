Sing 'I Believe I Can Fly' While Parasailing Or Flying An Aircraft With This Aerosport Service Provider

R.Kelly’s hit I Believe I Can Fly your life’s motto? Take it a step further and actually fly with Viking Aerosports. Run by a group whose collective time in the skies spans at least for five decades, and engineers who know a plane and all its parts like the back of their hand. Operating out of the Jakkur Aerodrome, they’ll have you up in the air one way or another, whichever end of the aircraft you’d like to be.

For some people flying isn’t so much of interest as actually controlling the aircraft and understanding the mechanics; aeromodelling is perfect for such people, whether they’re kids or adults. From 200 feet above the ground, enjoy the thrill of the wind in your hair and being as close to a bird as possible with their parasailing package (yes, there’s no actual water body, but they’ve found a way) starting at INR 850. Too scared? You can ‘go doubles’ with an instructor.

The most exciting of the lot of activities is the Microlight Flying experience where you get to co-pilot an aircraft! Starting at INR 3400, the package is available on weekends and select weekdays, but don’t worry, you don’t need any prior experience to sign up. You get to learn how to fly the aircraft, decipher communication signals, and take control of the navigation (but no tricks allowed sadly) with a licence of course.