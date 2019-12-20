Jogupalya

Home Décor Stores
image - Vangoghs Picture Frames & Furniture Gallery
Home Décor Stores

Vangoghs Picture Frames & Furniture Gallery

Redecorate Your Home With Photo Frames, Art And Furniture From This Store
Jogupalya
Accessories
image - The Ostara Shop
Accessories

The Ostara Shop

Get Your Zen On With This Yoga Store In Cambridge Layout
Jogupalya
Casual Dining
image - The Bengaluru Brasserie - Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore
Casual Dining

The Bengaluru Brasserie - Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Top Class Ambience & An Exclusive New Menu At The Bengaluru Brassiere
Ulsoor
Hotels
image - Hyatt Centric
Hotels

Hyatt Centric

Check Your Outstation Friends Into This Chic, MG Road Hotel That Has A Gorgeous Pool
Ulsoor
Fine Dining
image - Lido
Fine Dining

Lido

This Romantic Restaurant Will Keep You Happy From 6.30AM To 2.30AM
Ulsoor
Bars
image - The Irish house
Bars

The Irish house

The Irish House Now In Lido Mall, Mg Road
Ulsoor
Bars
image - TGI Fridays
Bars

TGI Fridays

You've Got To Try This OTT Franken Shake At TGIFridays
Ulsoor
Food Courts
image - The Bangalore Street Club
Food Courts

The Bangalore Street Club

Newly Launched Bangalore Street Club For Food, Drinks & Much More!
Ulsoor
Casual Dining
image - The Bengaluru Brasserie - Hyatt Bangalore
Casual Dining

The Bengaluru Brasserie - Hyatt Bangalore

Move Beyond Masala Dosa & Try Duck Meat Fillet Millet Dosa Here
Ulsoor
Casual Dining
image - Bengaluru Oota Company
Casual Dining

Bengaluru Oota Company

Gowda and Mangalorean Home Style Fare from the Bengaluru Oota Company
Ulsoor
Gaming Zone
image - Funky Monkeys Play Center
Gaming Zone

Funky Monkeys Play Center

Bouncy Castles To Secret Tunnels: Let The Kids Go Wild At This Child-Specific Play Zone
Ulsoor
Bars
image - Bangalore Pub Exchange
Bars

Bangalore Pub Exchange

The Hidden Jewel Is A Must Visit For All The Foodies!
Ulsoor
Accessories
image - Nammur
Accessories

Nammur

Get Merch With Bengaluru's Cool Logo Plus Other India-Centric Stuff At This Curio Store
Ulsoor
Bath & Body Stores
image - Ava Store
Bath & Body Stores

Ava Store

Everything In This Store Is Organic And The Flavours Lovely Enough To Eat
Ulsoor
Casual Dining
image - Yauatcha
Casual Dining

Yauatcha

Yauatcha Terrace For Killer Cocktails And A Breezy, Romantic Location
Ulsoor
Home Décor Stores
image - The Vintage Feel
Home Décor Stores

The Vintage Feel

Give Your Space A Hogwarts-Style Makeover With This Brand's Vintage Decor
Ulsoor
Bars
image - Mighty Small
Bars

Mighty Small

It's Drinks-O-Clock: Beer At INR 49 And Play Games At This MG Road Gaming Centre On Weekdays
MG Road
Food Stores
image - Arqa Ayurveda By Foodhall
Food Stores

Arqa Ayurveda By Foodhall

Best Of Ayurvedic Collection Of Spices By Arqa Ayurveda
Ulsoor
Bowling Alleys
image - Smaaash
Bowling Alleys

Smaaash

Get-Together With Friends: Relax And Get Energised Here With Amazing Games
Ulsoor
Cosmetics Stores
image - Kama Ayurveda
Cosmetics Stores

Kama Ayurveda

Kama Ayurveda’s Organic Essentials for Beauty, Bath and More
Halasuru
Clothing Stores
image - Varmatex
Clothing Stores

Varmatex

Sunshine Kurtas And Jazzy Fabric: All For Just INR 350 At This Store
Domlur
Cafes
image - Fabcafe
Cafes

Fabcafe

On A Diet? Fab Cafe Is All About Healthy Meals!
Ashok Nagar
