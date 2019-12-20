Explore
Jogupalya
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Jogupalya
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Home Décor Stores
Boutiques
Bakeries
Vangoghs Picture Frames & Furniture Gallery
Redecorate Your Home With Photo Frames, Art And Furniture From This Store
Jogupalya
Accessories
The Ostara Shop
Get Your Zen On With This Yoga Store In Cambridge Layout
Jogupalya
Casual Dining
The Bengaluru Brasserie - Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore
Top Class Ambience & An Exclusive New Menu At The Bengaluru Brassiere
Ulsoor
Hotels
Hyatt Centric
Check Your Outstation Friends Into This Chic, MG Road Hotel That Has A Gorgeous Pool
Ulsoor
Fine Dining
Lido
This Romantic Restaurant Will Keep You Happy From 6.30AM To 2.30AM
Ulsoor
Bars
The Irish house
The Irish House Now In Lido Mall, Mg Road
Ulsoor
Bars
TGI Fridays
You've Got To Try This OTT Franken Shake At TGIFridays
Ulsoor
Food Courts
The Bangalore Street Club
Newly Launched Bangalore Street Club For Food, Drinks & Much More!
Ulsoor
Casual Dining
The Bengaluru Brasserie - Hyatt Bangalore
Move Beyond Masala Dosa & Try Duck Meat Fillet Millet Dosa Here
Ulsoor
Casual Dining
Bengaluru Oota Company
Gowda and Mangalorean Home Style Fare from the Bengaluru Oota Company
Ulsoor
Gaming Zone
Funky Monkeys Play Center
Bouncy Castles To Secret Tunnels: Let The Kids Go Wild At This Child-Specific Play Zone
Ulsoor
Bars
Bangalore Pub Exchange
The Hidden Jewel Is A Must Visit For All The Foodies!
Ulsoor
Accessories
Nammur
Get Merch With Bengaluru's Cool Logo Plus Other India-Centric Stuff At This Curio Store
Ulsoor
Bath & Body Stores
Ava Store
Everything In This Store Is Organic And The Flavours Lovely Enough To Eat
Ulsoor
Casual Dining
Yauatcha
Yauatcha Terrace For Killer Cocktails And A Breezy, Romantic Location
Ulsoor
Home Décor Stores
The Vintage Feel
Give Your Space A Hogwarts-Style Makeover With This Brand's Vintage Decor
Ulsoor
Bars
Mighty Small
It's Drinks-O-Clock: Beer At INR 49 And Play Games At This MG Road Gaming Centre On Weekdays
MG Road
Food Stores
Arqa Ayurveda By Foodhall
Best Of Ayurvedic Collection Of Spices By Arqa Ayurveda
Ulsoor
Bowling Alleys
Smaaash
Get-Together With Friends: Relax And Get Energised Here With Amazing Games
Ulsoor
Cosmetics Stores
Kama Ayurveda
Kama Ayurveda’s Organic Essentials for Beauty, Bath and More
Halasuru
Clothing Stores
Varmatex
Sunshine Kurtas And Jazzy Fabric: All For Just INR 350 At This Store
Domlur
Cafes
Fabcafe
On A Diet? Fab Cafe Is All About Healthy Meals!
Ashok Nagar
