Kadubeesanahalli

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kadubeesanahalli

Cafes
image - Coffee First - 24 Tech Hotel
Cafes

Coffee First - 24 Tech Hotel

Piccolo, Lattes & Orange Infusions: There's A New Artisan Coffee Place In Town And We Love It
Kadubeesanahalli
Classes & Workshops
image - Paint 'N' Clay Studio
Classes & Workshops

Paint 'N' Clay Studio

Flower Power: Learn How To Make Clay Flowers From This Art Studio
Kadubeesanahalli
Bars
image - AntiGravity
Bars

AntiGravity

This Gastropub Super Cool To Hangout With Some Delicious Food
Kadubeesanahalli
Pubs
image - The Boozy Griffin
Pubs

The Boozy Griffin

The Boozy Griffin Is Old-School London Pub With A Hint Of Asia
Kadubeesanahalli
Casual Dining
image - Wok To Asia
Casual Dining

Wok To Asia

Bento Boxes From Wok To Asia Are Perfect For The Forever Hungry Folks At Marathahalli
Marathahalli
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chefactory
Fast Food Restaurants

Chefactory

Chefactory Does Fast Food As Quick As McDonald's But Serves Only Indian Food
Marathahalli
Bars
image - Float
Bars

Float

Marathahalli, Make Way For Float Restaurant, Where North Indian Meets Japanese Cuisine
Marathahalli
Casual Dining
image - Sizzling Pasto
Casual Dining

Sizzling Pasto

With Beautiful Decor, This Restaurant Serves Some Delicious Multi-Cuisine Food
Marathahalli
Casual Dining
image - Nook
Casual Dining

Nook

Head Out To This Place Seafood Lovers!
Bellandur
Cafes
image - Chai Point
Cafes

Chai Point

#GoHereEatThis: Banana Cake At Chai Point
Cunningham Road
Delivery Services
image - Kristys Kitchen
Delivery Services

Kristys Kitchen

Marathahalli Peeps, Kristy's Kitchen Delivers Healthy, International Cuisine To Your Doorstep!
Marathahalli
Sports Venues
image - Active Arena
Sports Venues

Active Arena

Football At 2 AM & Bangalore's Highest Zip Line: Get Your Adrenaline Rush At 24/7-Open Active Arena
Panathur
Bakeries
image - Indulge Cupcakes
Bakeries

Indulge Cupcakes

Put This Home Baker On Speed-Dial For Red Velvet Cup Cakes And Dark Chocolate And Raspberry Cakes
Marathahalli
Casual Dining
image - Aaha Andhra
Casual Dining

Aaha Andhra

Biryani Freaks! Head To This Andhra Restaurant For A Whopping 16 Varieties Of The Dish
Bellandur
Casual Dining
image - The Big Barbeque
Casual Dining

The Big Barbeque

Drop By The Big Barbeque In Marathahalli
Marathahalli
Lounges
image - Foxtrot
Lounges

Foxtrot

Boozy Popsicles & Cocktails, Marathahalli Peeps You Have To Head To This Resto Bar
Marathahalli
Dhabhas
image - Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi
Dhabhas

Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi

Flash Mobs To Butter Chicken: Embrace The Dhaba Life At This Swanky Eatery In Marathahalli
Marathahalli
Casual Dining
image - AB's - Absolute Barbecues
Casual Dining

AB's - Absolute Barbecues

Grills And Exotic Meats For The Win At Absolute Barbecues
Marathahalli
Fine Dining
image - Shao - Radisson Blu
Fine Dining

Shao - Radisson Blu

Love Pan-Asian Food? Try The New Revamped Menu At Shao
Marathahalli
Pubs
image - Marquis - Radisson Blu
Pubs

Marquis - Radisson Blu

Marquis Is The Club You Should Definitely Head To For Clubbing
Marathahalli
Home Décor Stores
image - Kalaaplanet
Home Décor Stores

Kalaaplanet

Handpainted Trays And Tribal Art Lamps: This Shop Is Home Decor Paradise
Panathur
Fine Dining
image - Melange - Radisson Blu
Fine Dining

Melange - Radisson Blu

Melange: Home For One Of The Biggest Brunch In Town
Marathahalli
Fine Dining
image - Saffron - Radisson Blu
Fine Dining

Saffron - Radisson Blu

Saffron, A Beautiful Take On Indian Cuisine
Marathahalli
Fine Dining
image - Malties - Radisson Blu
Fine Dining

Malties - Radisson Blu

A Treat For All Whiskey Lovers Out There! Check Out This Whiskey Bar In Town
Marathahalli
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Kadubeesanahalli?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE