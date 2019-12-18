Explore
Kadubeesanahalli
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kadubeesanahalli
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bars
Clothing Stores
Gyms
Home Décor Stores
Breweries
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee First - 24 Tech Hotel
Piccolo, Lattes & Orange Infusions: There's A New Artisan Coffee Place In Town And We Love It
Kadubeesanahalli
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Paint 'N' Clay Studio
Flower Power: Learn How To Make Clay Flowers From This Art Studio
Kadubeesanahalli
Bars
Bars
AntiGravity
This Gastropub Super Cool To Hangout With Some Delicious Food
Kadubeesanahalli
Pubs
Pubs
The Boozy Griffin
The Boozy Griffin Is Old-School London Pub With A Hint Of Asia
Kadubeesanahalli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wok To Asia
Bento Boxes From Wok To Asia Are Perfect For The Forever Hungry Folks At Marathahalli
Marathahalli
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chefactory
Chefactory Does Fast Food As Quick As McDonald's But Serves Only Indian Food
Marathahalli
Bars
Bars
Float
Marathahalli, Make Way For Float Restaurant, Where North Indian Meets Japanese Cuisine
Marathahalli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sizzling Pasto
With Beautiful Decor, This Restaurant Serves Some Delicious Multi-Cuisine Food
Marathahalli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nook
Head Out To This Place Seafood Lovers!
Bellandur
Cafes
Cafes
Chai Point
#GoHereEatThis: Banana Cake At Chai Point
Cunningham Road
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Kristys Kitchen
Marathahalli Peeps, Kristy's Kitchen Delivers Healthy, International Cuisine To Your Doorstep!
Marathahalli
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Active Arena
Football At 2 AM & Bangalore's Highest Zip Line: Get Your Adrenaline Rush At 24/7-Open Active Arena
Panathur
Bakeries
Bakeries
Indulge Cupcakes
Put This Home Baker On Speed-Dial For Red Velvet Cup Cakes And Dark Chocolate And Raspberry Cakes
Marathahalli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Aaha Andhra
Biryani Freaks! Head To This Andhra Restaurant For A Whopping 16 Varieties Of The Dish
Bellandur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Big Barbeque
Drop By The Big Barbeque In Marathahalli
Marathahalli
Lounges
Lounges
Foxtrot
Boozy Popsicles & Cocktails, Marathahalli Peeps You Have To Head To This Resto Bar
Marathahalli
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi
Flash Mobs To Butter Chicken: Embrace The Dhaba Life At This Swanky Eatery In Marathahalli
Marathahalli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
AB's - Absolute Barbecues
Grills And Exotic Meats For The Win At Absolute Barbecues
Marathahalli
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Shao - Radisson Blu
Love Pan-Asian Food? Try The New Revamped Menu At Shao
Marathahalli
Pubs
Pubs
Marquis - Radisson Blu
Marquis Is The Club You Should Definitely Head To For Clubbing
Marathahalli
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Kalaaplanet
Handpainted Trays And Tribal Art Lamps: This Shop Is Home Decor Paradise
Panathur
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Melange - Radisson Blu
Melange: Home For One Of The Biggest Brunch In Town
Marathahalli
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Saffron - Radisson Blu
Saffron, A Beautiful Take On Indian Cuisine
Marathahalli
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Malties - Radisson Blu
A Treat For All Whiskey Lovers Out There! Check Out This Whiskey Bar In Town
Marathahalli
