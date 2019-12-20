Piccolo, Lattes & Orange Infusions: There's A New Artisan Coffee Place In Town And We Love It

If you love you artisan coffee, especially Columbian and Indian blends, then you'll be super thrilled! There's a brand new coffee brand, and kiosk-cafe in town, and it's called Coffee First. As coffee should be, by name and by nature! Started by Rahul Arun, who belongs to a family of coffee growers, with vast estates in Chikkamagaluru, and Murali Menon, a successful entrepreneur, this brand is all about shining the spotlight on high-end Indian and international coffee drinks, made to go. Set in the lobby of the 24 Tech Hotel, in the Prestige Tech park in Marathahalli, it's quite a breath of fresh air to see the vibrant cafe-kiosk, amidst the white walls of the business park.

We love that the menu has the classics like cappuccino, lattes, classic cold coffee and espressos, as well as the fancy stuff! Think piccolos, creamy caramel macchiatos, and cold nitro brews! And the best part is, we paid just about INR 100 for these classics and the more exotic ones for only INR 120. You can either take your coffee to-go, in their bright orange cups, or just hang out on the sofas, Central Perk style, and have a game of snooker there too.

If you're like us, and NEED to have something with your afternoon cuppa, they have samosas, muffins, light tea cakes and cutlets to fix you.