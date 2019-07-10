Flower Power: Learn How To Make Clay Flowers From This Art Studio

When you think of clay, what most likely comes to your mind is pottery, animal figurines or play dough for kids. But Poonam Pandey found that she could do a lot more with clay, and that's why she set up Paint 'n' Clay Studio in Yemlur. A clay florist veteran, she has been teaching the art for over 18 years now. Head here to learn how to make clay flowers from the pro herself or pick up the material to DIY it!

Poonam has mastered the art of crafting these realistic looking flowers using imported Thai clay (for the flowers), porcelain clay (for the fruits) and special tools to shape them. If you'd like to pick up the skills yourself, sign up for a class at her studio. All you have to do is head there and try your hand at the art. Poonam will then guide you on whether to sign up for a beginner, intermediate or advanced course. Either way, you will soon learn how to make your own bouquet, complete with orchids, daisies, succulents and fillers! Perfect for adding some warmth to your home.

If you'd rather buy the flowers readymade, simply place an order, and she will get it customised for you. Just bear in mind that Poonam isn't too keen on bulk orders because she has to handcraft each petal by herself! Depending on how big the flower arrangement is, it can take up to 15-20 days to be ready and Poonam will have it couriered to your doorstep.