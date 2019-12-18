Explore
Sanjay nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Book Stores
Hotels
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Wear
Wear Funky Clothes From This Store On New BEL Road
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
The Pink Moon
Flaunt Your Curves With Stylish Plus-Sized Outfits From Here
Sanjay nagar
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
The Banana Kick
Header Or Banana Kicks: Kick It Off At This Football Turf In Sanjaynagar
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Viola
Pretty Dupattas, Mom And Daughter Outfits And More: Get It All At This Store In Sahakar Nagar
Sanjay nagar
Pet Stores
Pet Stores
The Pet Project
Bandanas, Bow Ties And Pet Supplies: This Pet Store Has It All
Sanjay nagar
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Happy Petals
Flowers, Garden Decor, Gift Hampers: This Store Is Gifting Paradise
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Aarushe
Get Royal Gowns And Lehengas From This Store, Starting From INR 5,000
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mann Ethnic Wear
Stock Up On Tops, Kurtas And Cotton Pants On A Budget At This Store
Sanjay nagar
NGOs
NGOs
Dwaraka
Kalamkari Everything at Dwaraka Boutique
Sanjay nagar
Other
Other
Chocobles
Snack Guilt-Free On These Single Origin Artisanal Chocobles That Come With Flax Seeds & Millet Mix
R.M.V.
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Sri Krishna Bhavan Sweets
Get Your South Indian & Chinese Fix At This Reasonably Priced Eatery
RMV 2nd Stage
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Patville Patisserie
This Charming Patisserie In HSR Layout Will Give You All The Children's Storybook Vibes
HSR
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Prathiksha Design House
Embroidered Blouses To Georgette Lehengas,Your Wedding Wardrobe Is Sorted At This New BEL Boutique
New BEL Road
Cafes
Cafes
Kargeens
Head To Kargeens For A Cup (Or Three) Of Excellent Coffee & Quick Bites
New BEL Road
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Fat Unicorn
The Most Delicious Hand Crafted Gelatos At Fat Unicorn
Mathikere
Pubs
Pubs
1522 - The Pub
Weekend Plans? This Bar Serves Amazing Drinks & Yum Food!
Mathikere
Cafes
Cafes
Burp
Foodie Central: This Cafe In New BEL Road Is Our New Fast Food Hang
New BEL Road
Lounges
Lounges
Chapter One Bar | Maiin
Feast On Delectable & Instagrammable Food At This Newly Opened Cafe In The City
Mathikere
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Messy Eats
New BEL Road's Dessert Spot Does Churros Bowls, Ice Cream Sandwiches And Bacon Toppings
New BEL Road
Salons
Salons
Kayla Spa & Salon
Take A Day Off For Some Self-Love At This Salon On New BEL Road
Mathikere
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stopy
Platforms, Sandals Or Oxford Shoes, Find Your Solemate Here
New BEL Road
Cafes
Cafes
Peppermill Bistro
This Bistro On New BEL Road Wins For Its Chicken Cheesy Gol Gappa And Its Terrace Location
Mathikere
Salons
Salons
Bounce Salon & Spa
Treat Yourself With A Session Or Two Of Self Pampering At This Salon In The City
Mathikere
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chaat Street
There's A Mini Eat Street On New BEL Road And It Is Serving All Our Favourite Bites
Mathikere
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Itsy Bitsy
Drop Everything And Run To This Adorable Art and Craft Supplies Store For All Your DIY Needs
RMV 2nd Stage
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Eggstacy
There's A Mini Eat Street On New BEL Road And It Is Serving All Our Favourite Bites
New BEL Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Indo China Cotton Expo
Add These Boho Chic Kilims & Carpets To Your House From This Export Surplus Store
New BEL Road
Salons
Salons
Nailbox
Chrome Nails To Marbling, This Brand New Salon Will Have Your Nails Looking #Instaready
New BEL Road
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Oriri Studio
Planter Boutique To Pottery, North Bangalore, You've Got Yourself A Cutesy Hobby Centre In Your Hood
RMV 2nd Stage
Have a great recommendation for
Sanjay nagar?
POST ON LBB
