Sanjay nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sanjay nagar

Clothing Stores
image - Wear
Clothing Stores

Wear

Wear Funky Clothes From This Store On New BEL Road
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
image - The Pink Moon
Clothing Stores

The Pink Moon

Flaunt Your Curves With Stylish Plus-Sized Outfits From Here
Sanjay nagar
Sports Venues
image - The Banana Kick
Sports Venues

The Banana Kick

Header Or Banana Kicks: Kick It Off At This Football Turf In Sanjaynagar
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Viola
Clothing Stores

Viola

Pretty Dupattas, Mom And Daughter Outfits And More: Get It All At This Store In Sahakar Nagar
Sanjay nagar
Pet Stores
image - The Pet Project
Pet Stores

The Pet Project

Bandanas, Bow Ties And Pet Supplies: This Pet Store Has It All
Sanjay nagar
Gift Shops
image - Happy Petals
Gift Shops

Happy Petals

Flowers, Garden Decor, Gift Hampers: This Store Is Gifting Paradise
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Aarushe
Clothing Stores

Aarushe

Get Royal Gowns And Lehengas From This Store, Starting From INR 5,000
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Mann Ethnic Wear
Clothing Stores

Mann Ethnic Wear

Stock Up On Tops, Kurtas And Cotton Pants On A Budget At This Store
Sanjay nagar
NGOs
image - Dwaraka
NGOs

Dwaraka

Kalamkari Everything at Dwaraka Boutique
Sanjay nagar
Other
image - Chocobles
Other

Chocobles

Snack Guilt-Free On These Single Origin Artisanal Chocobles That Come With Flax Seeds & Millet Mix
R.M.V.
Sweet Shops
image - Sri Krishna Bhavan Sweets
Sweet Shops

Sri Krishna Bhavan Sweets

Get Your South Indian & Chinese Fix At This Reasonably Priced Eatery
RMV 2nd Stage
Dessert Parlours
image - Patville Patisserie
Dessert Parlours

Patville Patisserie

This Charming Patisserie In HSR Layout Will Give You All The Children's Storybook Vibes
HSR
Clothing Stores
image - Prathiksha Design House
Clothing Stores

Prathiksha Design House

Embroidered Blouses To Georgette Lehengas,Your Wedding Wardrobe Is Sorted At This New BEL Boutique
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Kargeens
Cafes

Kargeens

Head To Kargeens For A Cup (Or Three) Of Excellent Coffee & Quick Bites
New BEL Road
Dessert Parlours
image - Fat Unicorn
Dessert Parlours

Fat Unicorn

The Most Delicious Hand Crafted Gelatos At Fat Unicorn
Mathikere
Pubs
image - 1522 - The Pub
Pubs

1522 - The Pub

Weekend Plans? This Bar Serves Amazing Drinks & Yum Food!
Mathikere
Cafes
image - Burp
Cafes

Burp

Foodie Central: This Cafe In New BEL Road Is Our New Fast Food Hang
New BEL Road
Lounges
image - Chapter One Bar | Maiin
Lounges

Chapter One Bar | Maiin

Feast On Delectable & Instagrammable Food At This Newly Opened Cafe In The City
Mathikere
Dessert Parlours
image - Messy Eats
Dessert Parlours

Messy Eats

New BEL Road's Dessert Spot Does Churros Bowls, Ice Cream Sandwiches And Bacon Toppings
New BEL Road
Salons
image - Kayla Spa & Salon
Salons

Kayla Spa & Salon

Take A Day Off For Some Self-Love At This Salon On New BEL Road
Mathikere
Shoe Stores
image - Shoe Stopy
Shoe Stores

Shoe Stopy

Platforms, Sandals Or Oxford Shoes, Find Your Solemate Here
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Peppermill Bistro
Cafes

Peppermill Bistro

This Bistro On New BEL Road Wins For Its Chicken Cheesy Gol Gappa And Its Terrace Location
Mathikere
Salons
image - Bounce Salon & Spa
Salons

Bounce Salon & Spa

Treat Yourself With A Session Or Two Of Self Pampering At This Salon In The City
Mathikere
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chaat Street
Fast Food Restaurants

Chaat Street

There's A Mini Eat Street On New BEL Road And It Is Serving All Our Favourite Bites
Mathikere
Stationery Stores
image - Itsy Bitsy
Stationery Stores

Itsy Bitsy

Drop Everything And Run To This Adorable Art and Craft Supplies Store For All Your DIY Needs
RMV 2nd Stage
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eggstacy
Fast Food Restaurants

Eggstacy

There's A Mini Eat Street On New BEL Road And It Is Serving All Our Favourite Bites
New BEL Road
Clothing Stores
image - Indo China Cotton Expo
Clothing Stores

Indo China Cotton Expo

Add These Boho Chic Kilims & Carpets To Your House From This Export Surplus Store
New BEL Road
Salons
image - Nailbox
Salons

Nailbox

Chrome Nails To Marbling, This Brand New Salon Will Have Your Nails Looking #Instaready
New BEL Road
Classes & Workshops
image - Oriri Studio
Classes & Workshops

Oriri Studio

Planter Boutique To Pottery, North Bangalore, You've Got Yourself A Cutesy Hobby Centre In Your Hood
RMV 2nd Stage
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sanjay nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE