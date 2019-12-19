Header Or Banana Kicks: Kick It Off At This Football Turf In Sanjaynagar

The Banana Kick located in Sanjaynagar is a football lover's paradise. With a 7-a-side football turf made out DOMO grass spread across 8000 square feet, it is not only a football field but also a football coaching center.

The arena opens at 6 am and closes at 10:30 pm. They also have an in-house cafe that serves continental food and healthy food options. The cafe opens at 8 am and closes at 10:30 pm. They have different prices for weekdays and weekends. A one hour slot from Monday to Thursday is priced at INR 1300 per hour and a one hour slot from Friday to Sunday is priced at INR 1600 per hour. Apart from this, they also have football coaching for kids and football-based fitness classes for both kids and adults, sometimes for both combined and workshops to enhance one's physical and mental health. The turf is also open for box cricket, so you can book your slot and play to your heart's content.

From birthday parties to team outings, The Banana Kick helps you organize and have a good time while you are there. The food can be catered from their in-house cafe, making life a whole lot easier for us.

