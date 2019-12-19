Get Royal Gowns And Lehengas From This Store, Starting From INR 5,000

When it comes to Indian wedding shopping, we don't just shop for one function: there are at least four to five ceremonies to deck up for, and you have to make sure you don't repeat an outfit! If you're in the same boat as we are and want to look gorg but not blow your entire salary on your outfits, then simply head to Aarushe in New Bel Road. From flowy kurtas and gowns to anarkali dresses, sarees and lehengas, you will find the couture-level shaadi outfits here, at decent prices too.

A two-storey shop, the bottom floor mostly houses gowns, whereas the top floor has a wide collection of lehengas. Some of our favourite picks were a vibrant mustard gown with embroidered floral accents, a white lehenga with 3D floral patterns on it that would look great to wear to a reception, and an embroidered feather blouse that was paired with a chikankari skirt. They even have some bridal accessories like clutches and handbags to match. Prices for the lehengas and gowns start from INR 5,000 and go up depending on the level of detail. Of course, you can also get custom orders done here.