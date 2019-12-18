Explore
Sheshadripuram
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sheshadripuram
Hidden Gem
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Lakshmi Juice Centre
Yum Chocolate Milkshake At This Small Shack
Sheshadripuram
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Prive
Step Aside Ladies! This Designer Boutique On Crescent Road Caters Only To Men
Sheshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Corner House Ice Cream
Indulge In Death By Chocolate At This Dessert Parlour
Sheshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Housefull
Bollywood Vibes, Dramatic Decor And Amitabh Bachchan: This New Vegetarian Restaurant Is All Kinds Of Quirky
Sheshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombay Vada Pav Corner
Seshadripuram Folks, Get Your Mumbai Swag On With Goli Soda, Vada Pav And Dabeli At This Eatery
Sheshadripuram
Electronics
Electronics
CeX
Buy, Sell And Exchange Tech & Entertainment Products At This Geek Paradise
Sheshadripuram
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Anokhi
The Gorgeous Handcrafted Textiles From Anokhi Are Totally Worth The Price
Sheshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Richie Rich
Richie Rich For Its Fluffy As A Cloud Softies, Thick Milkshakes And Old School Vibes
Sheshadripuram
Food Stores
Food Stores
Sree Sivananda General Stores
An Old Bangalore Secret: Visit This Store For Freshly Ground Flours And Spices
Sheshadripuram
Other
Other
Kavade ToyHive
Head On Over To This Traditional Games Store for Nostalgic Games and an Afternoon Full of Wonder
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chetty's Corner
Bun Nippat Masala And Masala Coke For The Win At The Iconic Student Hangout, Chetty’s Corner
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
HVR Veg
Hassan Vegetarian Restaurant Serves Amazing Delicacies
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gullu's Chaat
This Place Serves Pani Puri Pizza And It’s Taking North Bangalore By Storm
Seshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Mama Mia!
Get Your Sugar Fix At Mama Mia In Kumara Park
Seshadripuram
Hotels
Hotels
The Lalit Ashok Bangalore
Music Festival DGTL Is Coming To Bangalore In January And We've Got Our Passes!
Seshadripuram
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
24/7 - The Lalit Ashok
Your Four-Legged BFFs Won't Miss Out On Sunday Brunching At This Pet Brunch In The City
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chikkanna Tiffin Room
South Indian For Breakfast? Head Over To CTR In Seshadripuram
Seshadripuram
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath
Oldie But Goldie: From Paintings To Flea Markets, There's Plenty Going On At The Iconic CKP
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Umesh Dosa Point
Umesh Dosa Point In Seshadripuram Serves The Tastiest South Indian Delicacies In Town
Seshadripuram
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Art Materials
This Store Is One That Artists Will Soon Call Their Dream Home
Seshadripuram
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Ceramique
Your Chance To Score Beautiful Jaipur Blue Pottery Ware Right Here In the City
Seshadripuram
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
With Love From SU
Cake Toppers, Invites And Favours, This Brand Will Customise It All To The T For Your Big Day
Seshadripuram
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores
Warp & Weft
Men, Look Red Carpet Ready With Bespoke Outfits From This Store
Seshadripuram
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Shades Of India
From Bedroom To Dining, This Label Will Take Care of Your Home Improvement Needs
Seshadripuram
Boutiques
Boutiques
RainTree
Mark Your Calendar For This Artisans' Pop-Up Happening This Weekend
Seshadripuram
Libraries
Libraries
Quills Library
Malleswaram Folks, Did You Know About This Quaint Library With An Annual Membership Of INR 200?
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sea Rock
Seafood Lovers, Try Pomfret Masala, Prawn Ghee Roast & More At Sea Rock
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gopika - New Krishna Bhavan
Green Masala Idlis And Open Butter Masala Dosas At The Iconic New Krishna Bhavan In Malleswaram
Malleswaram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Windsor
Chocolate Flower, Nougat And Milk Cocoa: Why ITC Fabelle's Chocolate Boutique Is A Must Do
sankey Road
