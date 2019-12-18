Sheshadripuram

Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Lakshmi Juice Centre
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Lakshmi Juice Centre

Yum Chocolate Milkshake At This Small Shack
Sheshadripuram
Clothing Stores
image - Prive
Clothing Stores

Prive

Step Aside Ladies! This Designer Boutique On Crescent Road Caters Only To Men
Sheshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
image - Corner House Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Corner House Ice Cream

Indulge In Death By Chocolate At This Dessert Parlour
Sheshadripuram
Casual Dining
image - Housefull
Casual Dining

Housefull

Bollywood Vibes, Dramatic Decor And Amitabh Bachchan: This New Vegetarian Restaurant Is All Kinds Of Quirky
Sheshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bombay Vada Pav Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

Bombay Vada Pav Corner

Seshadripuram Folks, Get Your Mumbai Swag On With Goli Soda, Vada Pav And Dabeli At This Eatery
Sheshadripuram
Electronics
image - CeX
Electronics

CeX

Buy, Sell And Exchange Tech & Entertainment Products At This Geek Paradise
Sheshadripuram
Clothing Stores
image - Anokhi
Clothing Stores

Anokhi

The Gorgeous Handcrafted Textiles From Anokhi Are Totally Worth The Price
Sheshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
image - Richie Rich
Dessert Parlours

Richie Rich

Richie Rich For Its Fluffy As A Cloud Softies, Thick Milkshakes And Old School Vibes
Sheshadripuram
Food Stores
image - Sree Sivananda General Stores
Food Stores

Sree Sivananda General Stores

An Old Bangalore Secret: Visit This Store For Freshly Ground Flours And Spices
Sheshadripuram
Other
image - Kavade ToyHive
Other

Kavade ToyHive

Head On Over To This Traditional Games Store for Nostalgic Games and an Afternoon Full of Wonder
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chetty's Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

Chetty's Corner

Bun Nippat Masala And Masala Coke For The Win At The Iconic Student Hangout, Chetty’s Corner
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - HVR Veg
Fast Food Restaurants

HVR Veg

Hassan Vegetarian Restaurant Serves Amazing Delicacies
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gullu's Chaat
Fast Food Restaurants

Gullu's Chaat

This Place Serves Pani Puri Pizza And It’s Taking North Bangalore By Storm
Seshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
image - Mama Mia!
Dessert Parlours

Mama Mia!

Get Your Sugar Fix At Mama Mia In Kumara Park
Seshadripuram
Hotels
image - The Lalit Ashok Bangalore
Hotels

The Lalit Ashok Bangalore

Music Festival DGTL Is Coming To Bangalore In January And We've Got Our Passes!
Seshadripuram
Fine Dining
image - 24/7 - The Lalit Ashok
Fine Dining

24/7 - The Lalit Ashok

Your Four-Legged BFFs Won't Miss Out On Sunday Brunching At This Pet Brunch In The City
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
image - Chikkanna Tiffin Room
Casual Dining

Chikkanna Tiffin Room

South Indian For Breakfast? Head Over To CTR In Seshadripuram
Seshadripuram
Art Galleries
image - Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath
Art Galleries

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

Oldie But Goldie: From Paintings To Flea Markets, There's Plenty Going On At The Iconic CKP
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Umesh Dosa Point
Fast Food Restaurants

Umesh Dosa Point

Umesh Dosa Point In Seshadripuram Serves The Tastiest South Indian Delicacies In Town
Seshadripuram
Stationery Stores
image - Art Materials
Stationery Stores

Art Materials

This Store Is One That Artists Will Soon Call Their Dream Home
Seshadripuram
Home Décor Stores
image - Ceramique
Home Décor Stores

Ceramique

Your Chance To Score Beautiful Jaipur Blue Pottery Ware Right Here In the City
Seshadripuram
Gift Shops
image - With Love From SU
Gift Shops

With Love From SU

Cake Toppers, Invites And Favours, This Brand Will Customise It All To The T For Your Big Day
Seshadripuram
Fabric Stores
image - Warp & Weft
Fabric Stores

Warp & Weft

Men, Look Red Carpet Ready With Bespoke Outfits From This Store
Seshadripuram
Home Décor Stores
image - Shades Of India
Home Décor Stores

Shades Of India

From Bedroom To Dining, This Label Will Take Care of Your Home Improvement Needs
Seshadripuram
Boutiques
image - RainTree
Boutiques

RainTree

Mark Your Calendar For This Artisans' Pop-Up Happening This Weekend
Seshadripuram
Libraries
image - Quills Library
Libraries

Quills Library

Malleswaram Folks, Did You Know About This Quaint Library With An Annual Membership Of INR 200?
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
image - Sea Rock
Casual Dining

Sea Rock

Seafood Lovers, Try Pomfret Masala, Prawn Ghee Roast & More At Sea Rock
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
image - Gopika - New Krishna Bhavan
Casual Dining

Gopika - New Krishna Bhavan

Green Masala Idlis And Open Butter Masala Dosas At The Iconic New Krishna Bhavan In Malleswaram
Malleswaram
Dessert Parlours
image - Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Windsor
Dessert Parlours

Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Windsor

Chocolate Flower, Nougat And Milk Cocoa: Why ITC Fabelle's Chocolate Boutique Is A Must Do
sankey Road
