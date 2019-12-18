Vijay Nagar

Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Spurthy Gobi Centre

Not Just Gobi, This Street Food Cart In Vijayanagar Does Six Kinds Of Manchurian
Vijay Nagar
Cafes
Cafes

Jack N Chill

Pretty Ambience & Yum Food At Jack N Chill, Drop By Now!
Vijay Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Lazy Bear

This Newly Opened Outlet In Hudson Lane Is A Gem! Check It Out
Vijay Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Lil Darlings Apparels

Dress Your Little Darling With Clothes From This Store In Vijayanagar
Vijay Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

#Tag By Amar Clothes

Sweatshirts, Crop Tops, Shorts: This Vijaynagar Store Is #ShoppingGoals
Vijay Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Chikpet Donne Biryani House

More Than Just Biryani
Vijay Nagar
Cafes
Cafes

Xero Degrees

The Monster Shakes Has Arrived In Hudson Lane Now
Vijay Nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques

Nikita Badera's Boutique

Food, Rhymes, Prints & Fruit Salads Have Now Landed On Crop Tops As Well
Vijay Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Love Grill

A Heart Shaped Pizza And Love Cone: Show Your Love For Food
Vijay Nagar
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores

Pastels & Pop

Juttis For Every Occasion!
Vijay Nagar
Cafes
Cafes

PhoneBooth Reloaded

Phonebooth Café for Nacho Chaat and Aam Panna Mojito
Vijay Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Shagun Restaurant

Chindian Done Best by Shagun Restaurant in North Campus
Vijay Nagar
Other
Other

Vijaynagar Water Tank

Not Just Gobi, This Street Food Cart In Vijayanagar Does Six Kinds Of Manchurian
Vijay Nagar
Gyms
Gyms

Chaos Faktory

Scale Walls, Do Mid-Air Flips And Turn Daredevil With Parkour Classes at Chaos Faktory
Attiguppe
Cafes
Cafes

Poppins - The Food Station

Students, You Will Love Poppins Cafe In Nagarabhavi For Its Budget Prices And Burgers
Nagarbhavi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Sri Maruthi Hotel

Nati Style Food? Gorge On To Delicious Local Food Now!
Nagarbhavi
Sporting Goods Stores
Sporting Goods Stores

RicochetRun

The Runner's Guide To Buying Shoes In Bangalore
Attiguppe
Food Stores
Food Stores

Lakshmi Foods

This Place Is Just What You Need For Homely Snacks!
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

The Indoor Collection

Do Up Your Windows With Hand Block Print Curtains From This Store
Basaveshwara Nagar
Salons
Salons

YLG Salon

Painless Waxing To Hair Spa: Hit Up This Salon In GT Mall For A Self-Pampering Session
Magadi Road
Food Stores
Food Stores

Sasyavedha Naturals

From Paneer Soap To Nattu Sugar, Shop For Organic Everything From This Store
Basaveshwara Nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques

The Dresser Boutique & Institute Of Fashion Designing

Customise Your Outfit For Every Occasion!
Basaveshwara Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

People

This Store In GT Mall Has Trendy Clothes At Affordable Prices
Magadi Road
Department Stores
Department Stores

Market 99

Get Everything You Need For Your Home Starting At Just INR 9 Here
Magadi Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Go Colors

This Store In GT Mall Is A One-Stop-Shop For Leggings Through The Seasons
Magadi Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

All - The Plus Size Store

Dresses To Jackets: This Plus-Size Store Sells Well-Tailored Outfits Up To 5XL
Magadi Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

The Indian Polo Inc.

Polos, Chinos And Shirts : Get You Fix Of Casual Wear At This Store In GT Mall
Magadi Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Mr. Panipuri

ICYMI: Bangalore's Got Automatic Pani Puri Vending Machines And You Must Check it Out
Magadi Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Zudio

Get Everyday Trendy Clothing For Under INR 900 From This Cool Store
Magadi Road
Department Stores
Department Stores

Coko Store

Stationery Products To Décor Items, Everything Cheap And Cute At This Hong Kong Based Store
Magadi Road
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres

SPI Cinemas

Unlimited Popcorn Toppings And Recliner Seats: Watch A Film In Bangalore's Satyam Cinemas
Magadi Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Grey Rabbit

Plaids, Prints And Solid Shirts: Shop Casual Men's Wear From This Store In GT Mall
Magadi Road
