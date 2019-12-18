Explore
Vijay Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Vijay Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Book Stores
Department Stores
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Boutiques
Street Food
Spurthy Gobi Centre
Not Just Gobi, This Street Food Cart In Vijayanagar Does Six Kinds Of Manchurian
Vijay Nagar
Jack N Chill
Pretty Ambience & Yum Food At Jack N Chill, Drop By Now!
Vijay Nagar
Lazy Bear
This Newly Opened Outlet In Hudson Lane Is A Gem! Check It Out
Vijay Nagar
Lil Darlings Apparels
Dress Your Little Darling With Clothes From This Store In Vijayanagar
Vijay Nagar
#Tag By Amar Clothes
Sweatshirts, Crop Tops, Shorts: This Vijaynagar Store Is #ShoppingGoals
Vijay Nagar
Chikpet Donne Biryani House
More Than Just Biryani
Vijay Nagar
Xero Degrees
The Monster Shakes Has Arrived In Hudson Lane Now
Vijay Nagar
Nikita Badera's Boutique
Food, Rhymes, Prints & Fruit Salads Have Now Landed On Crop Tops As Well
Vijay Nagar
Love Grill
A Heart Shaped Pizza And Love Cone: Show Your Love For Food
Vijay Nagar
Pastels & Pop
Juttis For Every Occasion!
Vijay Nagar
PhoneBooth Reloaded
Phonebooth Café for Nacho Chaat and Aam Panna Mojito
Vijay Nagar
Shagun Restaurant
Chindian Done Best by Shagun Restaurant in North Campus
Vijay Nagar
Vijaynagar Water Tank
Not Just Gobi, This Street Food Cart In Vijayanagar Does Six Kinds Of Manchurian
Vijay Nagar
Chaos Faktory
Scale Walls, Do Mid-Air Flips And Turn Daredevil With Parkour Classes at Chaos Faktory
Attiguppe
Poppins - The Food Station
Students, You Will Love Poppins Cafe In Nagarabhavi For Its Budget Prices And Burgers
Nagarbhavi
Sri Maruthi Hotel
Nati Style Food? Gorge On To Delicious Local Food Now!
Nagarbhavi
RicochetRun
The Runner's Guide To Buying Shoes In Bangalore
Attiguppe
Lakshmi Foods
This Place Is Just What You Need For Homely Snacks!
The Indoor Collection
Do Up Your Windows With Hand Block Print Curtains From This Store
Basaveshwara Nagar
YLG Salon
Painless Waxing To Hair Spa: Hit Up This Salon In GT Mall For A Self-Pampering Session
Magadi Road
Sasyavedha Naturals
From Paneer Soap To Nattu Sugar, Shop For Organic Everything From This Store
Basaveshwara Nagar
The Dresser Boutique & Institute Of Fashion Designing
Customise Your Outfit For Every Occasion!
Basaveshwara Nagar
People
This Store In GT Mall Has Trendy Clothes At Affordable Prices
Magadi Road
Market 99
Get Everything You Need For Your Home Starting At Just INR 9 Here
Magadi Road
Go Colors
This Store In GT Mall Is A One-Stop-Shop For Leggings Through The Seasons
Magadi Road
All - The Plus Size Store
Dresses To Jackets: This Plus-Size Store Sells Well-Tailored Outfits Up To 5XL
Magadi Road
The Indian Polo Inc.
Polos, Chinos And Shirts : Get You Fix Of Casual Wear At This Store In GT Mall
Magadi Road
Mr. Panipuri
ICYMI: Bangalore's Got Automatic Pani Puri Vending Machines And You Must Check it Out
Magadi Road
Zudio
Get Everyday Trendy Clothing For Under INR 900 From This Cool Store
Magadi Road
Coko Store
Stationery Products To Décor Items, Everything Cheap And Cute At This Hong Kong Based Store
Magadi Road
SPI Cinemas
Unlimited Popcorn Toppings And Recliner Seats: Watch A Film In Bangalore's Satyam Cinemas
Magadi Road
Grey Rabbit
Plaids, Prints And Solid Shirts: Shop Casual Men's Wear From This Store In GT Mall
Magadi Road
