Sweatshirts, Crop Tops, Shorts: This Vijaynagar Store Is #ShoppingGoals

#tag by Amar Fashions in Vijayanagar is a one-stop-shop for western clothing for men and women. Be work, play and party-ready with the range of clothes stocked here. We are talking about crop tops, ruffled dresses, maxi gowns, sweatshirts and denim shorts for women and t-shirts, casual shirts and jeans for men. As soon as you enter the store, the boho vibe and colourful clothes will catch your attention. Their collection of tops for women is quite wide, ranging from knitted tops, printed sweatshirts, flowy floral tops, spaghetti tops and t-shirts in solid colours, prints and stripes.

Once you are done browsing through the racks of tops, move ahead and check out the pretty dresses in various lengths, colours and prints. From wrapped, criss-cross maxi dresses in georgettes, off-shoulder floral ruffle dresses and bodycon dresses, they have it all under one roof. Now that the tops and dresses are taken care of, let's get straight to the bottom. Think denim shorts, skirts, dungarees in plaid and solid colours and jumpsuits.



Men, they have a whole lot of options for you as well. Shop printed t-shirts, casual shirts in plaids, prints and colours such as red, white and blue among others. Pair them up with denim and cotton shorts and jeans in different shades and washes. The prices here start at INR 700 for clothing for men and women.

