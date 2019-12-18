Nandanam

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nudge Pasta Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

Nudge Pasta Shop

This Hangout Spot In Nandanam Offers Get Great Pizzas And Pastas
Nandanam
Sports Venues
image - SPIC YMCA Cricket Ground
Sports Venues

SPIC YMCA Cricket Ground

Dog Lovers! The Doggos Are Set To Rock Your Weekend At The International Dog Show!
Nandanam
Casual Dining
image - Koox - Hotel Novotel
Casual Dining

Koox - Hotel Novotel

Citylights, Chic Decor And A Snazzy Food Menu, You've Got To Check Out This Rooftop Grill!
Nandanam
Classes & Workshops
image - Great Goals
Classes & Workshops

Great Goals

For All The Young Guns - This Sports Program Offers Football Courses For Even 4 Year Olds!
Nandanam
Gyms
image - SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Gyms

SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Nandanam
Clothing Stores
image - Fashion & Fusion
Clothing Stores

Fashion & Fusion

From Kurtas To Tunics, Bag The Best Of Fusion Wear From This Store
Nandanam
Event Venues
image - YMCA Ground
Event Venues

YMCA Ground

Book Your Tickets For Indradhanush - Amit Trivedi Live In Chennai
Nandanam
Casual Dining
image - Food Exchange - Novotel Chennai
Casual Dining

Food Exchange - Novotel Chennai

Enjoy Your Dining Experience With A Live Kitchen At This Hotel
Nandanam
Home Décor Stores
image - Bent Chair
Home Décor Stores

Bent Chair

Don't Just Build A Home, Build A Bent Home With The Home Decor Store Bent Chair!
Teynampet
Casual Dining
image - Hokkaido
Casual Dining

Hokkaido

From Unagi To Sushi, This Japanese Restaurant Is Namma Chennai’s Best-Kept Secret
Teynampet
Classes & Workshops
image - Combat Kinetics
Classes & Workshops

Combat Kinetics

This Fitness Centre Offers MMA To Bootcamps & You Can Attend A Free Class Too
Alwarpet
Cafes
image - Cafe De Paris
Cafes

Cafe De Paris

Take Bae To This Pretty Glass House Restaurant For The Perfect Date Night
Teynampet
Home Décor Stores
image - Light Scape
Home Décor Stores

Light Scape

Bring The Bling Home With This Massive Showroom Just For Lights In Teynampet
Teynampet
Hotels
image - The Raintree
Hotels

The Raintree

Unlimited Stir Fry, Big Brekkie & Rooftop Bar & Pool Make This Business Hotel A Popular Stay Option
Teynampet
Fine Dining
image - Up North - The Raintree
Fine Dining

Up North - The Raintree

Asli Punjabi Khaana At This Romantic Rooftop Restaurant On Mount Road
Teynampet
Other
image - Cenotaph Road
Other

Cenotaph Road

Thangaraj Anna Has Been Selling Quirky Umbrellas On The Street For 10 Years!
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
image - Bharat Bistro
Casual Dining

Bharat Bistro

From Tamil Nadu To Bengal: This Restaurant Has Specials From Different States!
Teynampet
Cafes
image - Sandy's Chocolate Laboratory
Cafes

Sandy's Chocolate Laboratory

Experiment With "That Really Tiny Chocolate Cake" & More At Chennai's Fave Choco-Lab
Teynampet
Department Stores
image - Pinky Ponky
Department Stores

Pinky Ponky

This Store In T.Nagar Will Make Your Motherhood Journey Tad Easier With Its Baby Products
T.Nagar
Pubs
image - The Vault - Bar Stock Exchange
Pubs

The Vault - Bar Stock Exchange

Drinks By Demand & Supply, Quiz Nights & A Big Party Space: Why We Love This Bar Stock Exchange
T.Nagar
Delivery Services
image - Bisous Gourmet
Delivery Services

Bisous Gourmet

OMG! This Baker Makes 11 Kinds Of Brownies Including Old Monk-Infused Ones For Just INR 100
Teynampet
Cafes
image - Gastronomer By Double Roti
Cafes

Gastronomer By Double Roti

Make The Most of The Rains With 8 Kinds Of Fries And 5 Types Of Maggi At This Eatery
Teynampet
Laundry Services
image - Presto Green Dry Cleaners
Laundry Services

Presto Green Dry Cleaners

Another Way You Can Go Green Without Making A Dent In Your Pocket
Teynampet
Boutiques
image - The Little Factory
Boutiques

The Little Factory

With Merch From This Store, Your Kid Will Always Look Red Carpet Ready!
Kotturpuram
Clothing Stores
image - Yuti - Designer House
Clothing Stores

Yuti - Designer House

Get Your Bridal Blouse Stitched In Two Days From This Designer!
T.Nagar
Furniture Stores
image - Ellements
Furniture Stores

Ellements

Gardens Or Patios - Give Your Outdoors A Makeover With Furniture From This Store
Kotturpuram
Gyms
image - The Unit
Gyms

The Unit

Bye, Bye Treadmills: Get Fit At This Functional Fitness Gym In Kotturpuram
Kotturpuram
Boutiques
image - Yoshnas By Ela
Boutiques

Yoshnas By Ela

Ladies! This Label Is All You Need To Look Like A Dream At Any Gathering
Alwarpet
