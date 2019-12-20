This Hangout Spot In Nandanam Offers Get Great Pizzas And Pastas

If you and the squad are in the mood for some pasta or pizza, then Nudge Pasta Shop at Nandanam is the perfect spot to head to. This quirky restaurant offers comfy Italian food for prices that don't burn a hole in your pocket. It comes right after you cross the signal from Anna Salai, into CIT Nagar 1st Main Road, so keep an eye out for it on the right. The restaurant serves pure vegetarian food, and we just loved the mushroom pizza.

Nudge Pasta Shop mainly specializes in quick bites like their cheesy wedges, peri peri fries, paneer roll and the veg nuggets. Prices for the quick bites start at INR 70. Once you're done with that, try any one of their pasta for the main course. Their mac & cheese is served hot and cheesy, just like your bae! XD The pasta here comes in two different proportions, namely the small and regular, and is priced at INR 80 and 130 respectively. We recommend you try the classic veg pasta with the white sauce.

If you're in the mood for something different, Nudge Pasta Shop also serves momos and a variety of mocktails. Our favourite was the mojito and the cold coffee. For the Maggi lovers out there, you've got to try their cheesy Maggi. They also have a range of sandwiches like chilli cheese, veg club sandwich, Nutella cheese and even ice cream sandwiches! You can totally head there with your squad.

