Enjoy Your Dining Experience With A Live Kitchen At This Hotel

Let's get to the point straight up. The one thing that differentiates Food Exchange in Novotel from other five star restaurants is their live kitchen. Yes, you get to see the chef make your delish Thai green curry with jasmine rice served hot on your plate. You can either choose from their à la carte menu or their buffet, which is loaded with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

The head chef of the restaurant, Kalaiselvan, belted out some of his specials for us. One of them is the sweet, tangy and crispy chill honey lotus stem which had us wanting for more. The panner tikka melted in our mouths, while the Mediterranean style chicken kebabs hit us on the right note. We urge you to taste their baby corn satay that is served with peanut sauce and will probably vanish in the next few minutes. For something more desi, opt for chicken pacha vengaya varuval that comes with raw onion. They also make for a great side with steamed rice.



For mains, we tried their thin crust pizza with asparagus, spinach, cheese, and roasted garlic. We enjoyed pulling the cheese with every bite. Our love for pasta went up a notch higher after tasting the spinach ricotta ravioli with mushrooms, and broccoli cream. Like Thirupathaiah Yadav, the F&B manager of the place told us, the desserts go straight to the heart. In fact, the conversation on the table stopped after having a spoon of the cheesecake elanir payasam. Do what you want in life but don't miss their double chocolate mousse. We still have an aftertaste of it now!