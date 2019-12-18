Explore
Palavakkam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Palavakkam
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Boutiques
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Gaming Zone
Food Stores
Salons
Gyms
Gyms
SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Palavakkam
Street Food
Street Food
Prawn Akka Kadai
This Akka's Kadai On ECR Serves Fried Masala Prawns Starting At Just INR 50
Palavakkam
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Goli Soda Glass Studio
Learn To Cut Glass Bottles, Make Miniatures, And Pendants At The Only Glass Studio In Chennai!
Palavakkam
Other
Other
Adventure Aero Sports Association
Yes, You Can Paraglide Right Here In Chennai And We Have All The Deets
Palavakkam
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Attidude
Budget Menswear Alert: Head To This Store For Zara, Nike & Burberry Goodies At Slashed Prices!
Palavakkam
Other
Other
Combat Kinetics
This Fitness Centre Offers MMA To Bootcamps & You Can Attend A Free Class Too
Palavakkam
Bars
Bars
Grasshopper
ECR Folks, You Have A Cool Pub In Your Hood With Bug Themed Whacky Cocktails
Palavakkam
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
The Movement Studio
Dance or Pilates Your Way To Fitness At The Movement Studio!
Palavakkam
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
The Learning Community At Quest
OMR Folks, This Activity Space Offers Karate To Carpentry For Adults & Kids Too
Palavakkam
Salons
Salons
Essensuals
Time For A Makeover? Up Your Style Game With A Brand New Hairdo From Essensuals
Palavakkam
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Cholamandal Artist's Village
This Half Century Old Art Gallery In Injambakkam Showcases Historical Handcrafted Art!
Palavakkam
Food Stores
Food Stores
reStore
Make The Switch To A Sustainable Lifestyle Courtesy This Organic Store On ECR
Kottivakkam
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Nerthi Designer Clothing
Ladies, Play Dress Up With The Chennai-Based Brand Nerthi!
Kottivakkam
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Great Goals
For All The Young Guns - This Sports Program Offers Football Courses For Even 4 Year Olds!
Neelankarai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wangs Kitchen
Looking For Good Pan Asian Food? This Outlet Has Got You Covered!
Neelankarai
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Famous Mens Designer Clothing
Men, Artsy Shirts & Workout Clothes At This Store Are Goals!
Kottivakkam
Salons
Salons
Crops & Curls Unisex Salon
Get Your Crops & Curls At This Salon On ECR, And They Have An Inaugural Offer Too!
Kottivakkam
Gyms
Gyms
Genesis Fitness
Get A Quick Workout On A Budget At This Gym In ECR
Kottivakkam
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Coco PlayNut
Treehouse, Farm, Sandpits - This Play Center Will Take You Back To Your Childhood
Kottivakkam
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Herkley
Crazy About Badminton? Gather Your Gang & Visit Herkley In Kalyani Nagar For A Game Or Two
Kottivakkam
Accessories
Accessories
Bag Mall
Budget Bags? Get All Of Them At This Store In ECR!
Kottivakkam
Resorts
Resorts
The Secret Garden
Lights. Camera. Action. Live Your Superstar Moment At This Stunning Shooting Spot
Thiruvanmiyur
Boutiques
Boutiques
Posh Boutique
From Crop-Tops To Gowns, Dress Like A Celeb On A Budget Here
Kottivakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Asvah 24
Dine By The Beach At This Rooftop Restaurant In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Golden Furniture
Coffee Tables & Dressers Starting INR 3,500 At This Furniture Store On ECR
Kottivakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Baywatch
We Found The Most Romantic Sea Front Restaurant On ECR And You Have To Take Bae
Neelankarai
Street Food
Street Food
Moru Thatha
Mor Thatha In Thiruvanmiyur Has Still Got It! Here's All That You Need To Know
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Neelankarai Beach
Get Ready To Go Turtle Spotting At These Night Walks In Chennai
Neelankarai
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Sharath Sundar's Studio
Fifty Shades Of Grey: This Brand’s Ethical, Bespoke, Linen Clothing Will Hug You Like A Panda
Kottivakkam
Sporting Goods Stores
Sporting Goods Stores
Decathlon
First-Time Runners, Win Prizes Up To INR 12,000 At The Decathlon India Run
Perungudi
Florists
Florists
Breeze Florist
Get Your Hearts & Flowers Dream With This Budget Flower Store
Thiruvanmiyur
