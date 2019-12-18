Explore
Pallikaranai
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Pallikaranai
Woody Toy Store
Give Your Tiny Tots The Joy Of Games With Eco-friendly Toys From This Store In Pallikaranai
Pallikaranai
Furniture Stores
Wooden Street
This Hidden Furniture Store In Pallikaranai Is A One-Stop Shop For Wardrober, Bookshelves & Beds
Pallikaranai
Gyms
Fit Rock Arena
Scale New Heights & Get Your Fitness Fix At This Rock Climbing Gym In Pallinkarai
Pallikaranai
Boutiques
Shaams
This Boutique Is Doing A Stellar Job With Embroidery And Stones. Check It Out!
Karapakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Naidu Military Hotel
This Military Hotel Is One Of The Only Places In Chennai To Serve Dhonnai Biryani
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
The Wok Box Co.
OMR Folks, This Takeaway Service Lets You Make Your Own Wok Boxes
Thoraipakkam
Salons
Bounce Salon & Spa
From Hemp Towels To Solar Power, This Eco Salon In OMR Is India’s First & Making Us Proud
Thoraipakkam
Accessories
Traveller's Empire
Wanderlust Calling! Make Your Travel Hassle Free With Gears And Wears From This Store In Thoraipakkam
Thoraipakkam
Gift Shops
Impressions Forever
Get Your Memories Marked Literally From This Impression Store In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
Gyms
Fit Rock Arena
Chennai's Coolest Rock Climbing Gym Opens Its Third Location & We'll Tell You Where
Thoraipakkam
Home Décor Stores
Woodooz Home Decors
Brighten Your House With These Hand Made Lamp Shades
Thoraipakkam
Toy Stores
Mom & Teddy
Kids, Hear Hear! We Found A Store In Thoraipakkam To Meet Yours And Your Mommies' Sweet Needs
Thoraipakkam
Parks
Madras Wheelers
Chennai's First Skate Park Is Here And We Have All The Deets
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
Paradise
You Haven't Had Biryani If You Haven't Eaten At This Legendary Hyderabadi Restaurant
Karapakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Tosai
Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Karapakkam
Casual Dining
The Cascade
For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Medavakkam
Food Stores
Uzhavu Organic
Farm Fresh! Stock Up On Your Grocery With Products From This Store In Medavakkam
Medavakkam
Casual Dining
Sangeetha Veg Restaurant
Start Your Day With A Breakfast of Champions At The Popular Sangeetha
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess
OMR Peeps, Lunch Is Now Sorted With This Chettinad Mess In Your Vicinity
Karapakkam
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Thoraipakkam
Clothing Stores
Attidude
Budget Menswear Alert: Head To This Store For Zara, Nike & Burberry Goodies At Slashed Prices!
Thoraipakkam
Electronics
Mercy Electronics
Can't Make It To Ritchie Street? Just Hop Over To Mercy Electronics
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Tosai
Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Madipakkam
