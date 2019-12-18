Pallikaranai

Toy Stores
image - Woody Toy Store
Toy Stores

Woody Toy Store

Give Your Tiny Tots The Joy Of Games With Eco-friendly Toys From This Store In Pallikaranai
Pallikaranai
Furniture Stores
image - Wooden Street
Furniture Stores

Wooden Street

This Hidden Furniture Store In Pallikaranai Is A One-Stop Shop For Wardrober, Bookshelves & Beds
Pallikaranai
Gyms
image - Fit Rock Arena
Gyms

Fit Rock Arena

Scale New Heights & Get Your Fitness Fix At This Rock Climbing Gym In Pallinkarai
Pallikaranai
Boutiques
image - Shaams
Boutiques

Shaams

This Boutique Is Doing A Stellar Job With Embroidery And Stones. Check It Out!
Karapakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Naidu Military Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants

Naidu Military Hotel

This Military Hotel Is One Of The Only Places In Chennai To Serve Dhonnai Biryani
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Wok Box Co.
Fast Food Restaurants

The Wok Box Co.

OMR Folks, This Takeaway Service Lets You Make Your Own Wok Boxes
Thoraipakkam
Salons
image - Bounce Salon & Spa
Salons

Bounce Salon & Spa

From Hemp Towels To Solar Power, This Eco Salon In OMR Is India’s First & Making Us Proud
Thoraipakkam
Accessories
image - Traveller's Empire
Accessories

Traveller's Empire

Wanderlust Calling! Make Your Travel Hassle Free With Gears And Wears From This Store In Thoraipakkam
Thoraipakkam
Gift Shops
image - Impressions Forever
Gift Shops

Impressions Forever

Get Your Memories Marked Literally From This Impression Store In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
Gyms
Home Décor Stores
image - Woodooz Home Decors
Home Décor Stores

Woodooz Home Decors

Brighten Your House With These Hand Made Lamp Shades
Thoraipakkam
Toy Stores
image - Mom & Teddy
Toy Stores

Mom & Teddy

Kids, Hear Hear! We Found A Store In Thoraipakkam To Meet Yours And Your Mommies' Sweet Needs
Thoraipakkam
Parks
image - Madras Wheelers
Parks

Madras Wheelers

Chennai's First Skate Park Is Here And We Have All The Deets
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
image - Paradise
Casual Dining

Paradise

You Haven't Had Biryani If You Haven't Eaten At This Legendary Hyderabadi Restaurant
Karapakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tosai
Fast Food Restaurants

Tosai

Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Karapakkam
Casual Dining
image - The Cascade
Casual Dining

The Cascade

For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Medavakkam
Food Stores
image - Uzhavu Organic
Food Stores

Uzhavu Organic

Farm Fresh! Stock Up On Your Grocery With Products From This Store In Medavakkam
Medavakkam
Casual Dining
image - Sangeetha Veg Restaurant
Casual Dining

Sangeetha Veg Restaurant

Start Your Day With A Breakfast of Champions At The Popular Sangeetha
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
image - New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess
Casual Dining

New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess

OMR Peeps, Lunch Is Now Sorted With This Chettinad Mess In Your Vicinity
Karapakkam
Casual Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Thoraipakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Attidude
Clothing Stores

Attidude

Budget Menswear Alert: Head To This Store For Zara, Nike & Burberry Goodies At Slashed Prices!
Thoraipakkam
Electronics
image - Mercy Electronics
Electronics

Mercy Electronics

Can't Make It To Ritchie Street? Just Hop Over To Mercy Electronics
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
