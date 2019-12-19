This Hidden Furniture Store In Pallikaranai Is A One-Stop Shop For Wardrober, Bookshelves & Beds

If you’re looking for furniture, chances are you’ll end up going to Saravana Stores or Modfurn (if you’ve got a bigger budget). But, Wooden Street in Pallikaranai is a super underrated store (mostly because of its location) and guarantees a visit if you’re looking for different furniture pieces and customisable options.

The multi-functional furniture is a winner - sofas that double as beds are the best seller at Wooden Street. Their wooden single beds are compact and perfect if you’ve got a small room. These are priced from INR 15,000. Choose from fabric and wooden sofas or pick the wing chairs with sturdy back support.

You can shop for furnishing here too - they’ve got kitchen cabinets, bar furniture, wall shelves, and bedside tables. The teak cabinets start from INR 10,000 and they’ve got boho-themed cabinets with colourful designs, too. Drop by Wooden Street for all your furniture needs.