Tharamani
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Tharamani
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Boutiques
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Jewellery Shops
Gaming Zone
Accessories
Gyms
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Epic Clothing
Feel Epic With Menswear From This Store In Taramani
Tharamani
Cafes
Cafes
Writer's Cafe
We Love This Quaint Cafe So Much That There Is Even An Outlet In Taramani
Tharamani
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gangotree
From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Tharamani
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
99 Men's Clothing
Boys, We Found A Clothing Store In Velachery To Solve That One Wardrobe Problem Of Yours
Perungudi
Accessories
Accessories
Balloons Unlimited
Where's The Party Tonight? Right Here In This Balloon Special Store In Taramani
Bars
Bars
Pause Bar & Kitchen
Pause The Weekday Blues At This Retro Pop Bar And Kitchen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai
87 Varieties Of Home-Style Dosas Starting At INR 20
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mrs. Ramen
Treat Yourself To Delish Korean Food At The Awesome Mrs Ramen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burger Paradise
Meat Lovers, Assemble! This Little Restaurant In Perungudi Is A Burger Paradise
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Andhra Annam
Head To Andhra Annam For Your Andhra Food Craving
Perungudi
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Tempteys
Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Perungudi
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
Cowrks
Millenials, You Need To Check Out Chennai's Largest Coworking Space NOW!
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dhonnai Biryani House
YUM! Bangalore Style Biryani Right Here In Namma Chennai At This Restaurant In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bullet No 79
Oh So Good! Savour The Juicy Meats At This Barbeque Bike In Perungudi
Perungudi
Auditoriums
Auditoriums
Erisha Auditorium
This Mini-Auditorium On OMR Is Great For Events & Screenings At Affordable Rates
Perungudi
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Furniture Magik
Give Your House A Personality Of Its Own With Furniture From This Store!
Thiruvanmiyur
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Chai Kings
Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Perungudi
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies
Crockery Store - Chola Enterprises
Looking For Budget Crockery? Try This Secret Store On LB Road
Thiruvanmiyur
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Sreevee Handmade Jewellery
Get Your Jewel Fix At This Handmade Jewellery Store In Velachery
Velachery
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Menly
Boys, Transition To Your Manhood With Manly Clothing From This Store In Perungudi
Perungudi
Electronics
Electronics
Mercy Electronics
Can't Make It To Ritchie Street? Just Hop Over To Mercy Electronics
Thiruvanmiyur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Beads
This Tailoring Studio Offers Handpicked Fabrics From Different States. Check It Out!
Adyar
