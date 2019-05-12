Chilled Quaint Cafe Which Serves Some Great Coffee!

Cafes

Magari

Kandivali West, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Siddhivinayak CHS, 86/853, Petrol Pump Lane, Kandivali West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Magari is a great place to unwind, enjoy good coffee, and play board games. The Ambience is amazing with minimalistic and cosy interior. This cafe is pet friendly as well!

What Could Be Better?

Right now the menu is great but limited. Would love to see more food options added.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Pets, Kids

