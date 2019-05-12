Magari is a great place to unwind, enjoy good coffee, and play board games. The Ambience is amazing with minimalistic and cosy interior. This cafe is pet friendly as well!
Chilled Quaint Cafe Which Serves Some Great Coffee!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Right now the menu is great but limited. Would love to see more food options added.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Pets, Kids
