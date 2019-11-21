Kids Will Love This Secret Place Where They Can Run And Enjoy To Their Hearts Content!

Breweries

Kaitlyn's Beer Garden

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Khan House, 201 & 202, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Kids need space and lots of activities to keep their super productive energy levels going! Bandra has a dearth of huge spaces for kids especially indoors. A chilled cool and vibrant ambience where kids can do their creative workshops or play board games and have lots of running around and dancing. Set menus for kids and food is delicious where Kaitlyn's Beer Garden will keep asking for more and more!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

