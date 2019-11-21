Kids need space and lots of activities to keep their super productive energy levels going! Bandra has a dearth of huge spaces for kids especially indoors. A chilled cool and vibrant ambience where kids can do their creative workshops or play board games and have lots of running around and dancing. Set menus for kids and food is delicious where Kaitlyn's Beer Garden will keep asking for more and more!
Kids Will Love This Secret Place Where They Can Run And Enjoy To Their Hearts Content!
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
- Getting Down
- Good For Groups
- Romantic
- Sweet Decor
- Vegetarian Friendly
- Meat Heaven
- Zen Mode
- Great Dessert
- Dee-lish
- Home Delivery
- OMG Cuteness
- Rocking
- Excellent Service
- So Many Options
- Get Lit
- Family Place
- Value For Money
- best of 2016
- Breakfast
- Live Music
- Gourmet
- Open Air
- Great Outdoors
- Eco-friendly
- New In Town
- City Secret
- Oldies-But-Goldies
- Order Online
- Books
- Rooftop
- Home-made
- Organic
- Great Deals
- For Kids
- LGBT
- Men
- Women
- Free
- Discount Available
- Cheap
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Kaitlyn's Beer Garden
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)