Lodhi Road
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Lodhi Road
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Jewellery Shops
Delivery Services
Clothing Stores
Collar By Mridula & Anju
Collar Does Menswear With Imported Italian Fabrics & It's All Very Affordable
Lodhi Road
Fine Dining
Indian Accent - The Lodhi
Indian Accent At The Lodhi Is What Dreams Are Made Of
Lodhi Road
Bars
The Electric Room - The Lodhi
Gymkhana Members, You Can Buy Drinks At The Electric Room At Club Prices Till 5AM!
Lodhi Road
Handicrafts Stores
The Shop
Buy Handcrafted Linen, Clothing & Ceramics At This Home Furnishing Store
Lodhi Road
Clothing Stores
Injoy
We Really Enjoy Injoy’s Beautiful Fusion Style
Lodhi Road
Dessert Parlours
Sugar Blossoms
Ditch Your Diet For Some Red Velvet Cupcakes At This Cosy Bakery In Meherchand
Lodhi Road
Fine Dining
Indian Accent - The Lodhi
A Meal At Indian Accent Is What Food Dreams Are Made Of
Lodhi Road
Schools & Colleges
Alliance Francaise De Delhi
Want To Learn French? This School Is One Of The Best In The City
Lodhi Road
Hotels
The Lodhi
#LBBStaycations: Pick The Lodhi For A Luxurious Weekend
Lodhi Road
Convention Centres
India Habitat Centre
Go On A Curated Walk Around The Lodhi Art District With St+Art India
Lodhi Colony
Food Stores
Teri Mart
Teri Mart’s Got Organic Herbs, Jams, & Teas That Are Extremely Affordable
Lodhi Colony
Casual Dining
The All American Diner
Head To The All American Diner In Lodhi Colony For An Early Morning Brekkie
Lodhi Colony
Medical Facilities
Nutrition by Lovneet
Can't Stick To The Diet You Want? Let Dr. Lovneet Batra Guide You Better!
Cosmetics Stores
Maruva Naturals
This Ayurvedic Brand Uses African-Oils To Make Natural Skincare Products
Lodhi Colony
NGOs
Dastkari Haat Studio
Make Your Way To Dastkari Haat Studio For Authentic Handloom & Handicraft
Lodhi Colony
Clothing Stores
Play Clan
Play Clan Now Does Benarasi Silk Sarees
Lodhi Colony
Clothing Stores
Fabindia
Bookmark Fabindia Home For Kitschy Crockery, Wooden Lamps & Coasters
Lodhi Colony
Gift Shops
Crazy Daisy
Yummy Cake Stands, Sparrow Mugs & More At This Quirky Home Store
Lodhi Colony
Accessories
Nappa Dori
Nappa Dori Has a New Box Bag Collection
Art Galleries
Lodhi Art District
Explore The Stunning Lodhi Art District On A Bicycle At This Curated Tour- Sunday
Clothing Stores
TISHA
TISHA for Royal Dressing with a Twist of High Fashion
Home Décor Stores
Navya
Navya's Uber Cute Home Decor Items Are The Perfect Gift For Your Sweethearts
Lodhi Colony
Clothing Stores
Wardrobe Treasures
Wedding Shopping? This Multi-Designer Store In Meherchand Has Everything
Lodhi Colony
Cafes
Celeste
Listen To La Vie En Rose, Eat Pizzas And Chocolate: It's All At Celeste
Lodhi Colony
Home Décor Stores
Karigiri
This Store Has Antique Furniture Going Back Over 100 Years
Lodhi Colony
Clothing Stores
Ekmatra
Looking For Khadi Shirts For Summer? Check Out Ekmatra In Meherchand Market
Lodhi Colony
Accessories
CORD
Here Are 3 Gorgeous Bags To Splurge On At Cord’s First Retail Store
Lodhi Colony
Jewellery Shops
Prakshi
New Age Fine Jewellery by Prakshi
Lodhi Road
Delivery Services
CJ's Fresh
Turkey Sandwiches, Pork Pizzas & Banoffee Pie For Lunch?
