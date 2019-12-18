Lodhi Road

Clothing Stores
Collar By Mridula & Anju

Collar Does Menswear With Imported Italian Fabrics & It's All Very Affordable
Lodhi Road
Fine Dining
Indian Accent - The Lodhi

Indian Accent At The Lodhi Is What Dreams Are Made Of
Lodhi Road
Bars
The Electric Room - The Lodhi

Gymkhana Members, You Can Buy Drinks At The Electric Room At Club Prices Till 5AM!
Lodhi Road
Handicrafts Stores
The Shop

Buy Handcrafted Linen, Clothing & Ceramics At This Home Furnishing Store
Lodhi Road
Clothing Stores
Injoy

We Really Enjoy Injoy’s Beautiful Fusion Style
Lodhi Road
Dessert Parlours
Sugar Blossoms

Ditch Your Diet For Some Red Velvet Cupcakes At This Cosy Bakery In Meherchand
Lodhi Road
Fine Dining
Indian Accent - The Lodhi

A Meal At Indian Accent Is What Food Dreams Are Made Of
Lodhi Road
Schools & Colleges
Alliance Francaise De Delhi

Want To Learn French? This School Is One Of The Best In The City
Lodhi Road
Hotels
The Lodhi

#LBBStaycations: Pick The Lodhi For A Luxurious Weekend
Lodhi Road
Convention Centres
India Habitat Centre

Go On A Curated Walk Around The Lodhi Art District With St+Art India
Lodhi Colony
Food Stores
Teri Mart

Teri Mart’s Got Organic Herbs, Jams, & Teas That Are Extremely Affordable
Lodhi Colony
Casual Dining
The All American Diner

Head To The All American Diner In Lodhi Colony For An Early Morning Brekkie
Lodhi Colony
Medical Facilities
Nutrition by Lovneet

Can't Stick To The Diet You Want? Let Dr. Lovneet Batra Guide You Better!
Cosmetics Stores
Maruva Naturals

This Ayurvedic Brand Uses African-Oils To Make Natural Skincare Products
Lodhi Colony
NGOs
Dastkari Haat Studio

Make Your Way To Dastkari Haat Studio For Authentic Handloom & Handicraft
Lodhi Colony
Clothing Stores
Play Clan

Play Clan Now Does Benarasi Silk Sarees
Lodhi Colony
Clothing Stores
Fabindia

Bookmark Fabindia Home For Kitschy Crockery, Wooden Lamps & Coasters
Lodhi Colony
Gift Shops
Crazy Daisy

Yummy Cake Stands, Sparrow Mugs & More At This Quirky Home Store
Lodhi Colony
Accessories
Nappa Dori

Nappa Dori Has a New Box Bag Collection
Art Galleries
Lodhi Art District

Explore The Stunning Lodhi Art District On A Bicycle At This Curated Tour- Sunday
Clothing Stores
TISHA

TISHA for Royal Dressing with a Twist of High Fashion
Home Décor Stores
Navya

Navya's Uber Cute Home Decor Items Are The Perfect Gift For Your Sweethearts
Lodhi Colony
Clothing Stores
Wardrobe Treasures

Wedding Shopping? This Multi-Designer Store In Meherchand Has Everything
Lodhi Colony
Cafes
Celeste

Listen To La Vie En Rose, Eat Pizzas And Chocolate: It's All At Celeste
Lodhi Colony
Home Décor Stores
Karigiri

This Store Has Antique Furniture Going Back Over 100 Years
Lodhi Colony
Clothing Stores
Ekmatra

Looking For Khadi Shirts For Summer? Check Out Ekmatra In Meherchand Market
Lodhi Colony
Accessories
CORD

Here Are 3 Gorgeous Bags To Splurge On At Cord’s First Retail Store
Lodhi Colony
Jewellery Shops
Prakshi

New Age Fine Jewellery by Prakshi
Lodhi Road
Delivery Services
CJ's Fresh

Turkey Sandwiches, Pork Pizzas & Banoffee Pie For Lunch?
