Injoy does beautiful east-meets-west fusion fashion for women, where each design tells a story of style, culture, and ethnicity.
We Really Enjoy Injoy’s Beautiful Fusion Style
- Nearest Metro Station: JLN STADIUM
The Scoop
The Style
The founder of Injoy, Nisha Sahai, worked for a bunch of great designers and labels abroad before starting her own brand. She’s inspired by the fusion of eastern and western styles, creating pieces that celebrate the best designs, styles, prints and fabrics each has to offer.
What We Love
We love the eclectic influences of this brand, which ends up combining silhouettes and prints. Plus, Nisha is committed to making the world a better place; she’s started an initiative where she distributes organic cotton bags with ‘Save Our Ganga’ written on them in both English and Hindi, trying to raise awareness about the environmental toll we’re exerting on the sacred river.
She’s distributed thousands of these bags already, and we’re full of feels for her initiative.
- Nearest Metro Station: JLN STADIUM
Comments (0)