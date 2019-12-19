We Really Enjoy Injoy’s Beautiful Fusion Style

We love the eclectic influences of this brand, which ends up combining silhouettes and prints. Plus, Nisha is committed to making the world a better place; she’s started an initiative where she distributes organic cotton bags with ‘Save Our Ganga’ written on them in both English and Hindi, trying to raise awareness about the environmental toll we’re exerting on the sacred river.

She’s distributed thousands of these bags already, and we’re full of feels for her initiative.