Accessories
The Kala Shop
Accessories

The Kala Shop

Love All Things Artsy? Drop By This Store For Pretty Handicraft Home Decor!
Palam Vihar
Spas
NailX
Spas

NailX

Get Your Nails Done From This Studio In G-Town!
Palam Vihar
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Barbecue Nation Now In Palam Vihar!
Palam Vihar
Home Décor Stores
Teak N Teak
Home Décor Stores

Teak N Teak

Bring The Victorian Era Home With Furniture From This Gurgaon Store
Palam Vihar
Delivery Services
Green Chick Chop
Delivery Services

Green Chick Chop

Feeling Lazy? Try Out Green Chick Chop's Ready-To-Eat Dinner Options
Palam Vihar
Casual Dining
Tau's Cafe And Lassi Bar
Casual Dining

Tau's Cafe And Lassi Bar

Try Tau’s Café And Lassi Bar, Gurgaon For Authentic Punjabi Cuisine
Palam Vihar
Gyms
ISTA Wellness & Fitness
Gyms

ISTA Wellness & Fitness

Before & After: How Sakshi Lost Her Pregnancy Weight With This Fitness Regime
Palam Vihar
Gyms
Ozone Fitness
Gyms

Ozone Fitness

Luxury Spa & Fitness Club Services At Ozone Gym, Gurgaon
Palam Vihar
Resorts
Goa Country Club
Resorts

Goa Country Club

Indulge In Swimming & Spa Only At This Country Club In Delhi-Gurgaon Border
Palam
Music & Dance Academies
Dance Cafe
Music & Dance Academies

Dance Cafe

Dance Cafe: For Those Who Were Born To Perform
Sector 23
Boutiques
Silai Boutique
Boutiques

Silai Boutique

From Pretty Fabrics To Stitching, This Little Boutique Has It All!
Sector 23
Delivery Services
Curry Company
Delivery Services

Curry Company

Curry Company Are Experts At Delivering North Indian Goodness To Your Doorstep
Sector 23
Resorts
Omera The Farm Stay
Resorts

Omera The Farm Stay

Only 7kms Off MG Road, This Secret Farm Is Great For Boozy Brunches & Pool Parties
Gurgaon
Gardening Stores
Nisha Nursery
Gardening Stores

Nisha Nursery

Nisha Nursery Is The Plant Heaven You Wouldn't Want To Leave!
Bijwasan
Pet Care
Topdog Luxury Pet Resorts
Pet Care

Topdog Luxury Pet Resorts

Private Yards & Pawdicures: Pamper Your Pooch At This Luxury Pets-Only Resort
Palam Vihar
Cafes
Caddyshack: Cafe By The Greens
Cafes

Caddyshack: Cafe By The Greens

A Round Of Golf, Flatbread Pizza & Sizzling Brownie: Plan A Sunday At Caddyshack
Sector 23
Other
Hamoni Golf Camp
Other

Hamoni Golf Camp

Take Your Date To Gurgaon With These Unusual Date-Night Ideas
Sector 23
Other
The Gnostic Centre
Other

The Gnostic Centre

Yoga, An Organic Cafe & More: Escape The Grind At The Gnostic Centre In Gurgaon
Bijwasan
Home Décor Stores
Indha
Home Décor Stores

Indha

Shop & Support A Cause: Indha Offers Gorgeous Scarfs, Candles & Pouches
Delivery Services
KC
Delivery Services

KC

Hit Up Kitchen Caboodle For Delectable Afghani, Malai & More Kinds Of Momos
Sector 22
Fast Food Restaurants
Mr. Sandwiches
Fast Food Restaurants

Mr. Sandwiches

This Little Spot Offers Varieties Of Sandwiches At Affordable Price
Sector 22
Food Courts
Food Court - Candor Techspace
Food Courts

Food Court - Candor Techspace

Multi Cuisine Food Court At Candor In G-Town
Sports Venues
F9 Go Karting
Sports Venues

F9 Go Karting

Round Up The Gang For A Day Of Go-Karting At This Multi-Level Track In Gurgaon
Casual Dining
Live Wok
Casual Dining

Live Wok

Now You Can Enjoy Healthy Asian Street Food Without Leaving G-Town
Gurgaon
Cafes
Tea Halt
Cafes

Tea Halt

Pair Your Cup Of Chai With A Chocolate Sandwich At This Tea Room & Cafe
Gurgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
Eggers Madhouse
Fast Food Restaurants

Eggers Madhouse

Vegetarian Delicacies At Eggers Madhouse
Dessert Parlours
A Piece Of Paris
Dessert Parlours

A Piece Of Paris

Macarons, Zucchini Cake Or Madeleines, We Love The Baked Goodies At A Piece Of Paris
Gurgaon
Casual Dining
Westeross
Casual Dining

Westeross

You Know Nothing If You Haven't Checked Out Gurgaon's Newest Cafe, Westeross, Yet
Gurgaon
