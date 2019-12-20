Try Tau’s Café And Lassi Bar, Gurgaon For Authentic Punjabi Cuisine

We went straight for the tawa chicken and were delighted to not be served orangeish gravy with a tiny piece of chicken in it. It was an authentic, bright red and spicy onion-tomato gravy, and boy, could we immediately tell the difference from the usual. The chicken felt juicier than most other places, too.

We also had a go at the meat {mutton} curry and laccha paratha meal; it’s a beautiful break from all the orange stuff you get served at other places. The lassi is downright fantastic, as we prefer the plain meethi version over the fusion sorts {like the Oreo or chocolate ones}.