Sakshi Gupta, a Delhi girl who was averse to the idea of getting fit through exercise is setting ambitious examples all over the city with her tremendous dedication towards weight loss through aerobics and zumba.
Before & After: How Sakshi Lost Her Pregnancy Weight With This Fitness Regime
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 2500
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
What’s The Story?
Sakshi got married at the age of 22 and never really wore anything but Indian attire. She soon gave birth to a healthy baby but gained a lot of baby weight herself at the same time. She soon realised the only way to shed the extra kilos was through exercising. It was tough to convince her family to let her join a place where she could work it off. Finally they settled on ISTA By Rashmi’s Zumba and Aerobics classes and then there was no looking back.
Losing weight was not the goal as much as getting fit and healthy was. However, she went on to lose three-five kgs a month. At the end of three years Sakshi lost a good 20 kgs, gained her health back, and felt younger and healthier.
Myth Busters
Often people would come up to her and wonder why she still spends her time working out because once you’re fit, what’s the need to?! Well according to Sakshi, working out is now a way of life. A day without your regular workout seems incomplete.
We’re mighty impressed with Sakshi’s will and dedication and hope it inspires everyone to have a fit{er} year.
Let’s Quote Her
“Fitness is not a three-month package at a gym. It is a lifestyle. In pure sense, it is a balance of maintaing both your inner and outer self. Eating clean, working out hard and attaining the perfect metabolism is a gift your body gives you for working hard.”
