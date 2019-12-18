Pragati Maidan

Cafes
image - Cafe Lota
Cafes

Cafe Lota

Café Lota's Regional Food Will Take Your Palate For A Spin
Pragati Maidan
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
image - National Zoological Park
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

National Zoological Park

Drop By The Delhi Zoo For A Fun Time With The Fam & A Dose Of Nostalgia
Pragati Maidan
Monument
image - Purana Qila
Monument

Purana Qila

Purana Qila’s Light And Sound Show Gives You A Crash Course On Delhi's History
Pragati Maidan
Museums
image - National Handicrafts & Handlooms Museum
Museums

National Handicrafts & Handlooms Museum

Choose The National Crafts Museum For A Quiet Moment In The City
Pragati Maidan
Museums
image - National Science Centre
Museums

National Science Centre

Take The Kids To This Museum For A Fun Day Learning About Science
Pragati Maidan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Babu Shahi Bawarchi
Fast Food Restaurants

Babu Shahi Bawarchi

Matka Peer: One Of Delhi's Oldest Biryani, Kebab And Korma Hubs
Co-Working Spaces
image - Flockwork
Co-Working Spaces

Flockwork

Work Station With a Scenery? Yes Please! Check Out This Co-Working Space With An Incredible View Of The India Gate!
Museums
image - National War Memorial
Museums

National War Memorial

Everything You Need To Know About The National War Memorial In Delhi
India Gate
Museums
image - National Gallery Of Modern Art
Museums

National Gallery Of Modern Art

Heart For Art? Learn Everything About It At This Museum
India Gate
Homestays
image - Devna Bed & Breakfast
Homestays

Devna Bed & Breakfast

Three Bedrooms and all Amenities Modern at Devna B&B
Sundar Nagar
Parks
image - Children's Park
Parks

Children's Park

Leave Technology & Pollution Behind & Head To This Park In The Heart Of Delhi
India Gate
Casual Dining
image - Maharashtra Sadan
Casual Dining

Maharashtra Sadan

Craving Authentic Maharashtrian Food? Head To Maharashtra Sadan At KG Marg
India Gate
Food Stores
image - SumBerries
Food Stores

SumBerries

Stock Up On Berry Jams, Real Fruits & More From This Mandi House Store
Mandi House
Street Food
image - BM Snacks Corner
Street Food

BM Snacks Corner

Stop By This Tiny Eatery For Delectable Aloo Samosas, Sabzi Puri & More
Mandi House
Libraries
image - Sahitya Akademi
Libraries

Sahitya Akademi

Sahitya Akademi Bookstore: Cheap-Ing Out All The Literary Richness
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shri Ram Centre Canteen
Fast Food Restaurants

Shri Ram Centre Canteen

This Canteen Near Mandi House Always Has One Coming Back For More
Mandi House
Auditoriums
image - Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts
Auditoriums

Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts

Shri Ram Centre's Garden Canteen Is Good For Both Momos & Monologues
Mandi House
Museums
image - Shankar's International Dolls Museum
Museums

Shankar's International Dolls Museum

Never A Doll Moment At Shankar’s International Dolls Museum
Home Décor Stores
image - Vayu - Design For Living
Home Décor Stores

Vayu - Design For Living

Save Up For A Day Of Indulgent Shopping At Vayu In Bikaner House
Casual Dining
image - Chor Bizarre
Casual Dining

Chor Bizarre

Treat Your Fam To A Wholesome Dinner At Chor Bizarre On Pandara Road
Bars
image - Number 8
Bars

Number 8

Fancy Gets a New Address: Number 8 at Sunder Nagar
Sundar Nagar
Bakeries
image - L'Opera Salon De The
Bakeries

L'Opera Salon De The

Dig Into A French Breakfast By LÓpera In The Serene Environs Of Bikaner House
Pandara Road Market
Cafes
image - The Tea Lounge - Bikaner House
Cafes

The Tea Lounge - Bikaner House

Have A Cup Of Tea & Enjoy Some Conversation With Your BFF At This Lounge In Pandara Road Market
Pandara Road Market
Sweet Shops
image - Laxmi Mishthan Bhandar
Sweet Shops

Laxmi Mishthan Bhandar

From Pink City To The Capital: Laxmi Mishthan Bhandar Has Now Opened An Outlet In Bikaner House
India Gate
Cultural Centres
image - Bikaner House
Cultural Centres

Bikaner House

Arty Shoes On: Here's Why Bikaner House Should Be Your Cool, New Hangout Spot
India Gate
