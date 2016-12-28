Cafe Lota is situated in the middle of crafts museum, and has a heritage vibe to it you need to check out. It offers unusual food choices from all of the states of India; who wouldn’t want to try that.
Cafe Lota Takes You Around India With Their Menu
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PRAGATI MAIDAN
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
Locals as well as tourists should visit this for sure. If you’re looking for foods from different states under one roof, Lota is the place. Trust us, the variety here is almost unparalleled.
Ambience
Ambience is fresh and outdoorsy with an option of air conditioning during summers. It’s an apt place to chill at during winters with a book in your hand, too.
Must-Try
Cold Coffee, Palak Chaat, Chicken Bharta
What Made Your Experience Awesome?
The ambience for one, plus the food is to die for and the staff really friendly.
#LBBTip
The best time to go there would surely be the winters, though they have a great summer vibe, too.
Also On Cafe Lota
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PRAGATI MAIDAN
Comments (0)