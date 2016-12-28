Cafe Lota Takes You Around India With Their Menu

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Cafe Lota

Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

National Crafts Museum, Gate 2, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

image-map-default

Shortcut

Cafe Lota is situated in the middle of crafts museum, and has a heritage vibe to it you need to check out. It offers unusual food choices from all of the states of India; who wouldn’t want to try that.

Who Is It For?

Locals as well as tourists should visit this for sure. If you’re looking for foods from different states under one roof, Lota is the place. Trust us, the variety here is almost unparalleled.

Ambience

Ambience is fresh and outdoorsy with an option of air conditioning during summers. It’s an apt place to chill at during winters with a book in your hand, too.

Must-Try

Cold Coffee, Palak Chaat, Chicken Bharta

What Made Your Experience Awesome?

The ambience for one, plus the food is to die for and the staff really friendly.

#LBBTip

The best time to go there would surely be the winters, though they have a great summer vibe, too.

Cafes

Cafe Lota

Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

National Crafts Museum, Gate 2, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

image-map-default