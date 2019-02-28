Café Lota's Regional Food Will Take Your Palate For A Spin

Nestled inside the National Crafts Museum plot, Café Lota is a quaint and artsy café that offers a contemporary take on regional Indian dishes, ranging from Uttarakhand’s Bhatt ki Churkani to artisanal teas and coffees from the south.

Perfectly in sync with the charming village-themed museum, Café Lota has the stunning ambience to enjoy a hearty and healthy meal. We loved that the menu featured gems from little pockets of the country, and that each dish we ordered had a unique flavour (which is saying a lot in our butter chicken-obsessed city).

A popular choice is the Palak Patta Chaat— crispy spinach, potatoes and chickpeas topped with spiced yogurt, green chutney, and pomegranate seeds. They even do their own take on ‘fish n chips’ with the Amritsari Amaranth Machli aur Shakarkandi. The fish is exceptionally fresh, and the potato chips, super creamy. But their Bhapa Doi Cheesecake and Mini Rava Idlis Molgapodi is what we keep going back for!



One thing that always stands out for us is the care that goes into plating each dish, all of which are well-executed. Their extensive menu consists of a plethora of options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, the portions are substantial, and everything is uniformly priced.