Sector 24
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 24
A DOT
Addicted To Make Up? Witness And Experience India’s BIGGEST Beauty Extravaganza- Make Me Up!
Sector 24
Cafes
Cafes
Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver
New In G-Town: Hit Up Jamie's Pizzeria For The Cheesiest Quattro Formaggio!
Sector 24
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Potbelly
Head Out To This Sandwich Shop In Cyber Hub If You Want To Eat Out Guilt-Free
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Knite Ryder
A Great Rooftop Place To Hang Out With Your Friends In Gurgaon
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nooba
Head To Nooba Right Now For The Best Chinese Ever
Sector 24
Food Stores
Food Stores
Sleepy Owl Coffee
Sleepy Owl Is The OG Of Cold Brew & Here's Why We Love It
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pra Pra Prank
Relish Sushi, Nihari & More As You Watch 90's Cartoons In A Jetsons-Like Set Up
Sector 24
Bars
Bars
The Drunken Botanist
Plants In Your Cocktails, On Your Plate & All Around: There’s A Green Bar Coming To G-Town!
Sector 24
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Sikandarpur Furniture Market
We Bet Your Home 'Wood' Look Good With Affordable Furniture From This Market
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Not Just Paranthas
Like Alcohol Everything? You Have To Try This Sharabi Paratha
Sector 24
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Bombaykery
This Charming Gurgaon Bakery Is Perfect For Birthday Celebrations
Sector 24
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Is Delivering Doughnuts To Your Doorstep. Ordered Yet?
Sector 24
Bars
Bars
Cyber Hub Social
All Chawl-ed Up, Cyber Hub's Social Takes You To Mumbai
Sector 24
Bars
Bars
The People & Co.
LOL The Night Away With A Drink {Or 4!} At Public At The People & Co
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Matamaal
Matamaal Offers Homestyle Kashmiri Pandit Food
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nando's
Return Of The Peri-Peri: Nando’s Is Back At Cyber Hub In A Brighter and Spicier Way!
Sector 24
Accessories
Accessories
Chumbak
Have You Checked Out Chumbak’s New Jewellery Collection Yet?
Sector 24
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Made In Punjab
Set 'Made In Punjab' As Your Default Place For The Perfect Lunch Or Dinner Outing
Sector 24
Lounges
Lounges
Farzi Cafe
Farzi Keeps us Coming Back for Duck Samosas & More
Sector 24
Pubs
Pubs
Sutra Gastropub
#LBBPicks: Pubs In Gurgaon For Your Dose Of Beer & Munchies
Sector 24
