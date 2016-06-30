Literally meaning Nani’s home, Matamaal is a cosy and quaint Kashmiri diner which serves homestyle Pandit cuisine from the Kashmir valley.
Matamaal Offers Homestyle Kashmiri Pandit Food
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SIKANDARPUR
Must Eat
Start your meal with the Kabargah – crisp lamb ribs marinated in raw milk and fresh herbs for a satisfying appetiser. In the mains, the Mutton Yakhni totally blew us away. Succulent cuts of meat that tenderly just fell off the bone were paired with a creamy and mild yogurt based gravy. Polish this off with a hot roti or steamed rice.
The usual suspects, like Rogan Josh and Dum Aloo, tick all the right flavour notes here, but we suggest getting a little experimental and diving deeper into the menu to unearth some unusual vegetarian gems. The Chok Vangun for example, marries squishy aubergines with tamarind to tart perfection, and the Chaman Kaliya is paneer with a twist – soft, spongy and herb-y.
Don’t forget to leave space for the phirni – delicate on the palate, it’s just the right amount of sweet to round off the flavourful expedition.
Must Drink
The kehwa is sweet heaven in a cup. Mild, satisfying and with tender notes of saffron, cinnamon and cardamom, it makes for a perfect sip in the middle of courses or right at the end.
What We Loved
Our hostess was kind and attentive, and helped plan the meal down to the very last detail. She made us feel super comfy and welcome. We also loved the open kitchen and the fact that the food gets into action once the order is placed – feels truly like someone’s home.
What Didn't Impress Us
While the place does have traditional music playing and a few odd handicrafts, we wouldn’t mind a few more elements from the region in the decor to really transport us to the land of shikaras and gorgeous gardens.
Anything Else?
Be prepared to make extensive food notes when you come here. The hostess will up your culinary quotient by patiently explaining the differences between the more mainstream Kashmiri Muslim cuisine and her Kashmiri Pandit cuisine, including the presence of ground masalas and yogurt, and the absolute absence of garlic and onion. Go back a more informed informed food lover.
PS: They also deliver to your homes {across Delhi and Gurgaon}.
