Matamaal Offers Homestyle Kashmiri Pandit Food

Start your meal with the Kabargah – crisp lamb ribs marinated in raw milk and fresh herbs for a satisfying appetiser. In the mains, the Mutton Yakhni totally blew us away. Succulent cuts of meat that tenderly just fell off the bone were paired with a creamy and mild yogurt based gravy. Polish this off with a hot roti or steamed rice.

The usual suspects, like Rogan Josh and Dum Aloo, tick all the right flavour notes here, but we suggest getting a little experimental and diving deeper into the menu to unearth some unusual vegetarian gems. The Chok Vangun for example, marries squishy aubergines with tamarind to tart perfection, and the Chaman Kaliya is paneer with a twist – soft, spongy and herb-y.

Don’t forget to leave space for the phirni – delicate on the palate, it’s just the right amount of sweet to round off the flavourful expedition.