Sector 49
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 49
Street Pottery Market
Shop For Ceramic Crockery, Planters & More At This Gurgaon Street Market
Sector 49
Cafes
Cafes
El Diablo
This Newly Opened Mexican Grill & Bar In G-Town Can't Be Missed!
Sector 49
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Societe
Gurugram Peeps, Grab Some Drinks At This Newly Opened Restaurant
Sector 49
Cafes
Cafes
Ami's Food Cafe
This New Vegetarian Fine Dining Cafe In G-Town Dishes Up Some Great Food
Sector 49
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ji Memsaab
Head To This Pretty Restuarant For A Hearty Indian Meal
Sector 49
Boutiques
Boutiques
Tulips
Get Chic Semi-Stitched Kurta Dresses At Tulips Boutique
Sector 49
Cafes
Cafes
For Old Times Sake
Ditch The WiFi: Read Books & Make Art At This Hidden Gem In Gurgaon
Sector 49
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Young Fashion
Shop For Affordable & Airy White Tees, Dresses & Pants Here
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hong's Kitchen
Hungry For Hongs? 🍜
Sector 49
Photographers
Photographers
Knot Just Frames
Get Those Beautiful Moments Captured By This team Of Excellent Photographers
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Momopoly By Little Skillet
Crazy About Momos? Head Out To This Place For Their Crazy Party Packs!
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizzaiolo
You've Got To Try These Authentic Wood Oven Pizzas
Sector 49
Salons
Salons
VLCC Wellness Centre
Ladies, Pamper Yourself With Luxury Facials From VLCCxEricsonLaboratoire
Sector 49
Cafes
Cafes
Kwality Cafe & Bakery
This G-Town Cafe & Bakery Is A Heaven For Anyone With A Sweet Tooth
Sector 49
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Sushi Junction
This Just In: Sushi Junction Has Now Opened An Outlet On Sohna Road
Sector 49
Cafes
Cafes
Wangchuk's Tibetan Kitchen
Momos Tonight? Head To Wangchuk’s Tibetian Kitchen
Sector 49
Photographers
Photographers
The Klick Photo Framing & Photo Studio
Put A Frame On It: Get Your Photos Framed From This Store In Arcadia Market
Sector 49
Bakeries
Bakeries
Truffle Tangles
Fondant, Frosting & Fresh Cream, Truffle Tangles' Cakes Are Absolutely Divine
Sector 49
Food Stores
Food Stores
Kunaic Mandi Mart
Kunaic Vegetable Market In Gurgaon Opens At 6.30am & Has The Freshest Produce
Sector 49
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Banani's Kitchen
Banani's Kitchen Is Serving Authentic Bengali Food That I Can't Get Enough Of
Sector 49
