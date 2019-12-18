Sector 49

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 49

Markets
image - Street Pottery Market
Markets

Street Pottery Market

Shop For Ceramic Crockery, Planters & More At This Gurgaon Street Market
Sector 49
Cafes
image - El Diablo
Cafes

El Diablo

This Newly Opened Mexican Grill & Bar In G-Town Can't Be Missed!
Sector 49
Casual Dining
image - The Societe
Casual Dining

The Societe

Gurugram Peeps, Grab Some Drinks At This Newly Opened Restaurant
Sector 49
Cafes
image - Ami's Food Cafe
Cafes

Ami's Food Cafe

This New Vegetarian Fine Dining Cafe In G-Town Dishes Up Some Great Food
Sector 49
Casual Dining
image - Ji Memsaab
Casual Dining

Ji Memsaab

Head To This Pretty Restuarant For A Hearty Indian Meal
Sector 49
Boutiques
image - Tulips
Boutiques

Tulips

Get Chic Semi-Stitched Kurta Dresses At Tulips Boutique
Sector 49
Cafes
image - For Old Times Sake
Cafes

For Old Times Sake

Ditch The WiFi: Read Books & Make Art At This Hidden Gem In Gurgaon
Sector 49
Clothing Stores
image - Young Fashion
Clothing Stores

Young Fashion

Shop For Affordable & Airy White Tees, Dresses & Pants Here
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hong's Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Hong's Kitchen

Hungry For Hongs? 🍜
Sector 49
Photographers
image - Knot Just Frames
Photographers

Knot Just Frames

Get Those Beautiful Moments Captured By This team Of Excellent Photographers
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Momopoly By Little Skillet
Fast Food Restaurants

Momopoly By Little Skillet

Crazy About Momos? Head Out To This Place For Their Crazy Party Packs!
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizzaiolo
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizzaiolo

You've Got To Try These Authentic Wood Oven Pizzas
Sector 49
Salons
image - VLCC Wellness Centre
Salons

VLCC Wellness Centre

Ladies, Pamper Yourself With Luxury Facials From VLCCxEricsonLaboratoire
Sector 49
Cafes
image - Kwality Cafe & Bakery
Cafes

Kwality Cafe & Bakery

This G-Town Cafe & Bakery Is A Heaven For Anyone With A Sweet Tooth
Sector 49
Delivery Services
image - Sushi Junction
Delivery Services

Sushi Junction

This Just In: Sushi Junction Has Now Opened An Outlet On Sohna Road
Sector 49
Cafes
image - Wangchuk's Tibetan Kitchen
Cafes

Wangchuk's Tibetan Kitchen

Momos Tonight? Head To Wangchuk’s Tibetian Kitchen
Sector 49
Photographers
image - The Klick Photo Framing & Photo Studio
Photographers

The Klick Photo Framing & Photo Studio

Put A Frame On It: Get Your Photos Framed From This Store In Arcadia Market
Sector 49
Bakeries
image - Truffle Tangles
Bakeries

Truffle Tangles

Fondant, Frosting & Fresh Cream, Truffle Tangles' Cakes Are Absolutely Divine
Sector 49
Food Stores
image - Kunaic Mandi Mart
Food Stores

Kunaic Mandi Mart

Kunaic Vegetable Market In Gurgaon Opens At 6.30am & Has The Freshest Produce
Sector 49
Casual Dining
image - Banani's Kitchen
Casual Dining

Banani's Kitchen

Banani's Kitchen Is Serving Authentic Bengali Food That I Can't Get Enough Of
Sector 49
