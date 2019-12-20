Lemongrass, Paan & Coconut, We Love The Unusual Flavours At This Ice Cream Parlour

I finally settled on a cup {they also serve their ice creams in waffle cones} of their Orange-Basil ice cream and I finished it in three big bites. Citrusy flavours are super refreshing in the heat and I almost went back to Pabrai’s for another cup of this.

Currently, Pabrai’s has 30 flavours but, given that it’s just opened, they’ll keep rotating them depending on customer preferences. Here’s gunning for the arrival of their cinnamon and apple pie ice creams, then. For the more experimental sorts, Pabrai’s also has wasabi ice cream on the menu.