Lemongrass, Paan & Coconut, We Love The Unusual Flavours At This Ice Cream Parlour

Pabrai’s Fresh & Naturelle Ice Cream has a loyal foodie following in Kolkata and now I know why. New in Gurgaon, this ice cream parlour has some of the quirkiest flavours I’ve tried and the best bit? It’s all-natural.
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Here's The Scoop
If, like me, you’ve never sampled Pabrai’s ice creams before, I’d strongly suggest trying an itty-bitty bite of the flavours on display before ordering. Lemongrass, Nalen Gur, Anjeer, South Indian Filter Coffee – each of these are fresh and yummy but you have to take a chance on them. Before Pabrai’s, choosing a cup of lemongrass ice cream over tried-and-tested chocolate might be unthinkable, but I can definitely see myself slurping it up on a hot summer’s day now.
Cups & Cones, Not Sticks & Stones
I finally settled on a cup {they also serve their ice creams in waffle cones} of their Orange-Basil ice cream and I finished it in three big bites. Citrusy flavours are super refreshing in the heat and I almost went back to Pabrai’s for another cup of this.
Currently, Pabrai’s has 30 flavours but, given that it’s just opened, they’ll keep rotating them depending on customer preferences. Here’s gunning for the arrival of their cinnamon and apple pie ice creams, then. For the more experimental sorts, Pabrai’s also has wasabi ice cream on the menu.
So, We're Saying...
If you find yourself around Good Earth City Centre, hop on over to Rodeo Drive for some ice cream – Pabrai’s has been the most memorable I’ve had in a while.
Where: EG-01, Rodeo Drive, Near Good Earth City Centre, Sector 49, Gurgaon
