Shop For Ceramic Crockery, Planters & More At This Gurgaon Street Market

Gurgaon is full of street side pottery markets where you can get stuff at throwaway prices. The area between Vatika City and St. Xaviers school (sector 49) is a stretch where you will find beautiful ceramic and clay items starting at INR 100.

Everything from small to huge pots, either for decoration or plants, are available starting at INR 200. They're available in both solid colors and indie patterns. I wouldn't recommend getting plate sets from there, but some of the pieces can be used as serving dishes. The market also has huge (bigger than usual) soup bowls and spoons. They're available in really unique patterns and earthy colours. The range for crockery starts at around INR 200. Apart from a wide range of the above, you'll find murtis of gods in small sizes (perfect for mandirs) and big ones (for a fancier look). They even have some traditional abstract pieces. The range starts at around INR 50 and won't go above INR 1000.

There are other markets too, like the one around sector-44 (near Ramada). There's also the very famous - Banjara Market, which is one of the most popular street side home decor markets.

There are no fixed timings for these markets (as the vendors usually live here too), but they're open all seven days of the week and they'd be more than happy to cater to your needs.